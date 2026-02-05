A Nigerian woman, Auta Gagare, shared that she survived two snakebites, including one that happened while she was pregnant in 2013

She revealed, in a Facebook post, that an elderly man in her community helped save her life during the first incident

The second snakebite, she said, occurred on a farm, and she described the pain as intense and difficult to bear

A Nigerian woman has shared her personal experience of surviving snakebites on two separate occasions, including one incident that happened while she was pregnant.

The woman, identified as Auta Gagare, took to Facebook to share her sympathies with the family of the late singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, who died from a snakebite on January 31, 2026.

A Nigerian lady shares how she survived snake bites on two different occasions. Photo credit: Snakepit/Getty IMages

Source: Getty Images

Lady shares snakebite ordeal while pregnant

The young lady recounted her ordeal, offering a brief but emotional reflection on the pain she endured and how she survived.

According to her post, the first snakebite occurred in 2013 when she was pregnant with her child. She explained that an elderly man in her community intervened and helped save her life at the time. Although she did not provide full details of the treatment, she expressed gratitude for the help she received.

She further disclosed that she was bitten by a snake a second time while working on a farm. Describing the experience, she said the pain was severe and difficult to endure.

A young lady shares how she survived a snake bite while she was pregnant. Photo credit: David. A. Northcott, Lucy Lambriex/Getty Images

Source: UGC

In her Facebook post, she wrote:

"Snake has bite me twice the first time I was pregnant 2013 so we have one old man in my community who came and save me. The second one was in the farm hmmmm the pain is not funny oooo , may God rest her soul."

Doctor speaks about snakebite with pregnant women

A Nigerian doctor, Dr Ose Etiobhio, recently shared an important information on what to do if a pregnant woman is bitten by a snake.

The doctor, identified as Dr Ose Etiobhio, emphasised the importance of calmness, speed, and proper medical care when it comes to a pregnant woman bitten by a poisonous snake.

The doctor warned that panic and unnecessary movement can cause the snake venom to spread faster in the body, increasing the risk to both the mother and the unborn child.

He advised that the pregnant woman should stay as still as possible and avoid walking, as movement helps venom circulate.

According to him, the affected limb should be immobilised, and tight items such as rings or bangles should be removed to prevent complications from swelling.

In his words:

"If a pregnant woman is bitten, she must stay as still and calm as possible, because panic turns venom into a fast traveller. She must not lick the wound, and must not cut it, and must not tie it with a tourniquet, because these old rituals promise help and deliver harm."

He added:

"She should remove tight rings and bangles because swelling comes quickly, and she should immobilise the limb and go to hospital immediately, not waiting for symptoms, because venom is shy and works quietly."

See his post below:

Catholic Priest weighs in on Nanyah's death

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Catholic priest disclosed what he learnt about the church where the late singer Ifunanya's parents worshipped after her demise.

The reverend father noted that Ifunanya was truly loved by many, hence why she is trending on social media after her death.

He said he visited his colleague, who told him that Ifunanya's parents were his parishioners and described the atmosphere of the parish's Sunday Mass in the wake of her death from a snakebite.

Source: Legit.ng