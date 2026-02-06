Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Ikeja, Lagos State - A pest control expert, Francis Nwapa, has issued a public safety advisory urging residents, especially in Lagos State and other urban centres, to exercise caution.

Nwapa's advisory follows the tragic death of a young Abuja-based singer, Ifunanya Lucy Nwagene, popularly known as Nanyah, who died from a snake bite.

Nwangene was sleeping in her apartment in the Nigerian capital city of Abuja when she was awoken by a pain in her leg, her friend told BBC Africa.

Ifunanya singer's death

Nwangene, a soprano singer with the Amemuso Choir, passed away at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Abuja.

The choir confirmed her death in a statement posted on its Instagram page by music director Sam Ezugwu.

Describing her death as a major loss to Abuja’s growing music community, the choir said Nwangene was a rising star who was close to gaining wider recognition for her talent.

The statement read:

“Amemuso Choir regret to announce the sudden demise of our beloved soprano, Ifunanya Nwangene, who passed away yesterday, 31 January 2026, at the Federal Medical Centre due to a snake bite."

The announcement created widespread reactions on social media, with many users expressing grief while also questioning the circumstances surrounding the 26-year-old's death.

Some commenters alleged that the hospital lacked anti-snake venom, suggesting this may have contributed to the outcome. Antivenom is a medication used to treat venomous snake bites by neutralising the toxins released into the body.

Subsequently, the FMC management denied any negligence in the singer’s death, stating that claims about the unavailability of anti-snake venom are unfounded.

Ifunanya's video can be watched below:

Snake-hotspots identified across Lagos

In a notice released on Friday, February 6, Nwapa noted via his Facebook page:

The recent news around the tragic death of singer Nanyan due to a snake bite has understandably created fear, especially among urban residents. While this is sad, it is important not to panic, but to stay informed and prepared.

WHAT ATTRACTS SNAKES INTO HOMES AND COMMUNITIES?

• Bushy surroundings and unkempt vegetation

• Open refuse dumps and rodents (rats are a major attraction)

• Flooding, blocked drainages, and waterlogged areas

• Abandoned buildings, wood piles, and open ceilings

WHEN NOT TO PANIC:

Not every snake sighting leads to a bite. Snakes are defensive, not aggressive. Panic increases risk. Keep distance, secure the area, and avoid attempting to kill or chase the snake yourself.

SNAKE-PRONE COMMUNITIES IN LAGOS INCLUDE:

Makoko, Iwaya, Ilaje, Ajegunle, Badagry axis, Ikorodu riverine areas, Ibeju-Lekki, Epe, Amuwo-Odofin, and communities close to lagoons, swamps, and undeveloped lands.

WHAT TO DO:

If you live in snake-prone areas or notice frequent reptile activity, call a licensed pest control professional immediately. Preventive treatment is far safer and cheaper than emergency response.

CALL TO GOVERNMENT:

We urge government at all levels to urgently strengthen Primary Health Care centres to handle snake bite emergencies effectively, and to end the ongoing strike action by junior health workers, as delays in treatment cost lives.

