Days after Abuja singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene died from snakebite, her close friend has released a recording she sent to him

According to him, Ifunanya sent him the recording two days before she passed away, adding that she was meant to release the video herself last weekend

The recording he released triggered emotional reactions on Facebook, as many paid tribute and mourned the talented singer

Paschal Nworgu, a close friend of the late Abuja singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene, has posted the recent recording she had sent him two days before her demise from a snakebite.

Paschal, an operatic tenor singer, who had paid a touching tribute to her on Facebook days after her tragic death, noted that the recording was Ifunanya's rendition of a traditional South African spiritual song titled "Ndikhokhele Bawo", which means "Lead me oh Father/Lord.

Ifunanya's close friend continues to mourn

Paschal also noted that the song was based on Psalm 23, and is about pleading for divine guidance, protection and strength through life's troubles.

According to Paschal, Ifunanya was supposed to share the video around last week. He prayed for the repose of her soul

The recording he shared contained a compilation of Ifunanya's pictures while her beautiful performance of the South African song played in the background.

Paschal wrote:

"Ndikhokhele Bawo" is a Xhosa (isiXhosa) song, meaning "Lead me oh Father/Lord," a traditional South African spiritual based on Psalm 23, pleading for divine guidance, protection, and strength through life's troubles.

"Ifunanya Nwangene sent me this beautiful recent recording of her two days before she passed away, and she was suppose to post the video around last weekend. Today makes it one week since she passed away. May her soul continue to rest in perfect peace."

People emotional over recording of Ifunanya Nwangene

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the recording below:

Chiyaka Ugwu said:

"Your death broke my heart, though I didn't know you before. You are an angel in human form. You used your God's gift to serve Him on earth. I pray that your soul will join the choirs of angels in heaven. Rest on true soldier of God."

Anne Ekene Nwaefulu said:

"I believe God wants her to be with him so soon, though I never knew about her until she passed and it touched me so hard. She may be young by age but she's definitely an elder in the realm of heaven sleep on peacefully angel you will surely be missed."

Uwaifo Alaghodaro Eugene said:

"The more we watch her videos the deeper the pain of her demise. Eternal rest grant her O Lord and let perpetual light shine on her soul forever. Sleep on beloved Ifunanya Nwangene."

Victoria Oruwari said:

"I could listen to her forever. This one actually made me tear up. Is there a way they could compile all of her recordings to make an album ￼? She’s already immortal in our heart, but it will be nice for the world and I mean the whole world to immortalise her. That way we don’t have to rely on Facebook algorithm to hear her beautiful voice. ￼ God rest her soul."

Onyinyechi Idenyi said:

"How am I feeling so aware that it seems like she knows she was going to die."

Judith Anakwe said:

"It is so hard to move on or forget this. One moment I seem not to remember the next moment grief grips me. It's been a week of pain and a rollercoaster heights of sad emotions. So bad that it dominates the day. God, help us heal from this. Sometimes there's this feeling that there's a miracle on the way. I pray for continued strength on you Paschal. This death is hard to bear. May her sweet peaceful soul rest in peace. Amen."

Man's chat with Ifunanya before her death

