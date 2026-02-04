A teacher, who claims to be Ifunanya's uncle's Facebook friend for years, said the man called him on the phone, telling him about a strange incident that transpired while her body was being transported to Enugu

The teacher also clarified that Ifunanya did not live on the ground floor of her Abuja residence, but resided on the second floor

He said the ambulance carrying Ifunanya's remains broke down along the Abuja Expressway, and a creature was discovered beneath the vehicle

Adding to a spiritualist's claim that the death of singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene was not ordinary, Uche Nworah, a London-based teacher and culture ambassador, who claims to have been Facebook friends with the deceased's uncle for years, has shared a strange incident that happened while her remains were being transported.

According to Nworah, Ifunanya's uncle shared this with him when they spoke on the phone.

A teacher says a snake was found underneath the ambulance carrying Ifunanya's remains to Enugu. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei, Facebook/Uche Nworah, Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Getty Images

Creature found under ambulance carrying Ifunanya's remains

Nworah, in a Facebook post, noted that contrary to reports, Ifunanya lived on the second floor of her Abuja residence and not on the ground floor, questioning how the snake gained access to her apartment.

Narrating Ifunanya's uncle's account, Nworah said that while the late singer's body was being transported to Enugu in an ambulance, in accordance with her father's wishes, the vehicle broke down along the Abuja Expressway.

This resulted in them calling for a replacement vehicle. According to her uncle, while they waited for a replacement, a snake was discovered beneath the ambulance that had broken down and was killed.

A part of Nworah's post read:

"...Beyond social media claims, I received a call from Ifunanya’s uncle, who has been my Facebook friend for many years. During our conversation, he made disclosures that some may consider disturbing, while others may view them as mere coincidences.

"He stated that contrary to widespread reports on social media, Ifunanya did not live on the ground floor of her residence but on the second floor. This raises questions about how snakes could have gained access to her apartment. Had she lived on the ground floor, one might argue that the snakes entered through drainage systems or toilets, but this explanation appears less straightforward given that she lived on the second floor.

"He further recounted a strange incident that occurred while her body was being transported to Enugu State in an ambulance, in accordance with her father’s wishes. According to him, the ambulance conveying her remains broke down along the Abuja Expressway, necessitating calling for a replacement vehicle. During the wait he said, a snake was discovered beneath the broken-down ambulance and was subsequently killed.

"While these incidents may be entirely unrelated and purely coincidental, they nonetheless raise questions and leave room for reflection."

A teacher says the ambulance carrying Ifunanya's remains broke down along the Abuja Expressway. Photo Credit: Uche Nworah, Ifunanya Nwangene

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Ifunanya's ambulance: Man's account triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the teacher's account below:

Ozoemena Vincent said:

"Wetin person don't know pass am...tell her father to go for consultation and know how come the Nwangele,and also how come the Golden voice she inherited from the great river of NGENE...but Ndi church na agba ara go come dey argue am."

Okoye Chukwunonso said:

"It's just a mere coincidence Chief!

"Why can't the snakes go kill important problems of the country.

"We always attribute everything here to imagination and spirituality."

Ikeh Adaobi Obioma said:

"Please, I want to sleep today. Since the death of Ifunanya, I haven’t been able to sleep on my bed because of different accounts of the death and snake stories. O zugo, bikonu

"May her gentle and sweet soul rest in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ and may her sonorous voice join the angels in making harmonious music."

Lilian Chikpee said:

"I know that girl light was off? But law no Dey understand spiritual something. I posted It on my wall by asking who off the light? The death doesn’t look natural, not even 1snake but 2 snakes

"Her death is pure attack, I don’t even know she no Dey stay for ground floor but I told her my friends, this girl life was cut short bcos of her star."

What Ifunanya's friend saw inside ambulance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ifunanya's friend had shared what he saw inside the ambulance carrying hr remains.

The friend made the statement on his page while explaining how he met Ifunanya long before her death, following the snake bite incident at her Abuja apartment.

The young man, Anyi BelCanto, stated that he was expecting good news from his friend but was instead told something tragic had happened to Ifunanya.

Source: Legit.ng