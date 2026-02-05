A Catholic priest has disclosed what he learnt about the church where the late singer Ifunanya's parents worshipped after her demise

The reverend father noted that Ifunanya was truly loved by many, hence why she is trending on social media after her death

He said he visited his colleague, who told him that Ifunanya's parents were his parishioners and described the atmosphere of the parish's Sunday Mass in the wake of her death from a snakebite

Father Oselumhense Anetor, the Catholic priest at the Diocese of Uromi, has sent a message to the public about life following the death of singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene from a snakebite at her Abuja residence.

The priest noted how Nigeria has been mourning the late singer for days, despite many, including him, not knowing her personally, a testament to how much she was loved, not just in death.

Catholic priest speaks about Ifunanya's parents' church

Father Oselumhense, in a Facebook post, maintained that Ifunanya has been trending on social media, showing that more people interacted with news or posts about her passing, hence why the algorithm keeps pushing them to people's feeds.

The priest revealed he visited his colleague earlier in the week, who told him that Ifunanya's parents were his parishioners, adding that last Sunday's Mass at the parish was almost like a funeral.

"Earlier this week, I visited a colleague who told me Ifunanya's parents were his parishioners. In that Parish, last Sunday Mass was nearly a funeral; the pain of her death had a unique searing rhythm.

"In that Parish, I could tell she wasn't just a number; one more headline that'll fade away, as we return to our now increasingly frustrating lives. In that Parish, She was known as a human being, loved as a daughter, and cherished by a community of God's people.

"In the wake of Ifunanya's death, many of us were visibly angry at the system. But like many other things, it's an emotion that will not last. We questioned the particular circumstances surrounding her death, and we frowned. We did this even as those who should have cared for her refused to take responsibility..."

He decried how life has become so cheap in Nigeria and how the government has failed in its responsibility of providing primary healthcare, but would rather focus on rigging elections.

Like Ifunanya, he pointed out that many have died in the past and more will die tomorrow, adding that no one cares about us once the chips are down.

"So this is not just about Ifunanya. It's about all of us. It's about how life has become so cheap in Nigeria, one could be bitten by a snake in the morning and die in the morning. It's about how the dearth of healthcare has become normal. It's about how governments think their primary duty is to rig elections. It's about how we've lost the sense of scandal and shame...

"Many like Ifunanya have died in the past. Some died today, and many more will die tomorrow. When the chips are down, no one cares about you and me. I know you hate that, but it's the truth. And God won't do for us what we can do for ourselves..."

See the priest's Facebook post below:

Theodora Kawai said:

"Amen. May God rest her soul."

Lawrencia J Dyawai said:

"It's still very Painful Padre. I believe she is in a better place. May God find us ready when it is our time."

Catholic priest's dream about Ifunanya

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest had shared a strange dream he had about Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene hours after she died.

According to reports, the young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her Abuja residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

