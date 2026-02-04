A close friend has mourned the death of a fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Muusic, who died from a snakebite.

She shared an important project she had had planned with the singer before her tragic sudden death.

Nanyah: Friend Shares Important Project She Had Planned With Singer Before She Died From Snakebite

The young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Lady shares plans she had with Nanyah

On her Facebook page, Agatha Tatyough shared the plans she had with Nanyah before she died.

She shared how scared she was and wondered who would be her partner in a project they had planned together.

Sharing a video of the ambulance carrying Ifunanya’s body, the lady said in her Facebook post:

“Why did you do this to me Ifunanya Nwangene. My heart is broken into pieces I don't think I can even pick up. That Ambulance was really you in it??? It hurts differently.

“We had plans Ify. You left without saying goodbye. How do I get our pictures from your phone? We planned Lenthen hymns together. Who will be my partner in this project now?

“You loved PIE JESU so much and now I sing the same lyrics for you in my heart. You should have waited longer. Nanyaaaaawaaa Nooooooooo. I'm so scared

“How will Music feel like now without you in the picture. Jesus noooooo. My goodness. Ifunanya please come back. My chest. I love you always darling. Sleep well.”

