A Nigerian woman recently released a TikTok video discussing what she described as the 'mysterious' circumstances surrounding the death of Ifunanya Nyangene.

Ifunanya was a talented young singer who unfortunately lost her life following a fatal snake bite.

Woman speaks on death of Ifunanya Nyangene

Her emotional post quickly gained attention, drawing strong reactions from viewers across the country.

Identified on TikTok as @dibia ugo-awelle, the woman shared deeply personal experiences while connecting them to Ifunanya’s story.

She explained that she believed spiritual alignment played a central role in people’s lives and insisted that problems often began when individuals acted against what she saw as their spiritual path.

The woman went on to speak about her late mother, whom she described as gifted, intelligent and exceptional within her family.

According to her narration, her mother displayed unusual traits while alive and later died young after being pushed towards church activities instead of what she believed was her true spiritual calling.

She said her mother's death shaped her own decisions and pushed her to search for her roots.

Linking these experiences to Ifunanya’s death, she claimed that cobras were spiritual messengers and stated that similar encounters once caused a serious illness in her own life.

She said she only recovered after elders intervened and helped her recognise what she believed was a personal spiritual mistake.

In her view, ignoring such signs could lead to devastating consequences.

She further alleged that individuals she identified as 'ogbanje' often possessed musical talent and limited time on earth, adding that choosing Christianity over traditional spirituality could bring problems.

Drawing parallels between herself and the late singer, she recalled her years in a church choir and recounted past encounters with snakes, which she said she survived because she was alert and acted quickly.

The TikTok user also revealed that she eventually returned to her village to reconnect with her spiritual background.

She claimed this decision ended recurring nightmares and brought her a sense of peace and calm.

Reflecting on everything she had experienced, she maintained that understanding one’s spiritual identity was essential and said she was determined not to repeat what she believed led to her mother’s death.

In her words:

"What I came today to talk about the late Ifunanya Nyangene that died, that her news has been spreading everywhere. To remind you of the same thing I've been talking about on this platform everyday, when I talk about alignment. I keep telling you people that nobody can destroy you faster than your home forces. You people don't believe me. I tell you people that what your forces do not consent cannot happen to you. You people do not believe me. See let me tell you something. I am a very strong ogbanje (water spirit). A sophisticated ogbanje. My mother is a strong water spirit too that should work in water but she did not and it killed her. I was seeing the strange manifestations she was making when she was alive and they killed her in her prime because her family was forcing her to church instead of water. In all of my mother's family, she was the best and more intelligent. She was very fast. She had a very bright and gifted star and she was very fast. She was exceptional and gifted.

"These cobras met Ifunanya in second floor. Not even ground floor. Do you know what is cobra? They are messengers. They visited me before and after that I fell so sick that I almost died. Nobody could profer solution until elders visited me and told me to see the mistake I made. Misalignment can even ruin my life. I then retraced my steps. The same way she used to sing was how I used to sing. Ogbanje and singing songs is 5 and 6. That's one way to know an ogbanje. Ogbanje has limited time in life. If the water leaders give you a gift and you say you want to serve God instead, you will see shege.

"And these people are always telling you bad things about your African spirituality and why you should hate them. I then thought about it and how my mother died despite going to church and I didn't want to follow that same path so I went to the village to trace my roots and follow my spirit. My first testimony was that I stopped having nightmares and I started having peace. All these forces do not care. If you're negligent of yourself, they will hit you. I was in same choir like Ifunanya. I was even there for nine years as a chorister. I remember one day I even saw a snake but I was awake and that's what saved me. I killed me and threw it away. Four years later I also saw another and killed it. If you're an ogbanje and intelligent, follow that path or if they come for you they will strike you. You need to be aligned. I said I will not end up like my mother."

Reactions as woman speaks about Ifunanya Nyangene

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@FANCY NAILS said:

"Thank God for ngwa land o. I never hear about these ogbanje things for my place. Chinekenna."

@BB LONDON said:

"So everyone is ogbanje and Ezenwanyi, I don't get it. you said we should leave church."

@Fumnanya said:

"Na so snake dey visit one of my friend but e no dey hurt him Evertime he wake up he must see snake on his bed."

@Rejoice Icequeen reacted:

"My own was two snakes when I was staying in Warri, mind you the house has tiles oh one of the snake was at the back of the dressing mirror the other one was under the bed but the both of them where death when I saw them it was the smell that even made me noticed that something had died Omor God love me o."

@Sexyy pride added:

"Even me they gave me sickness my left leg is bad. I went to hospital did all the tests nothing showed up On till I went to tradition and I find out it was from them as a warning for refusing to do my work. So I started by doing my water Settlement Omo if e never happen to you before you no go understand."

Brother of late Ifunanya shares last video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a grieving brother of the late Ifunanya Nwangene shared an emotional post regarding the death of his sister.

In the post, he shared the painful last moments he shared with his sister after she was bitten by a snake at her house.

