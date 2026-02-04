A close friend of late singer Ifunanya ‘Nanyah’ Nwangene clarified details surrounding her death from a snakebite

The 25-year-old was treated at Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja, but passed away after convulsing despite receiving antivenom and oxygen

After her death, her body was taken to Guardian Angel Catholic Church, Abuja, before her father asked it to be moved to another place

A close friend of late 25-year-old singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene has shared details surrounding her death and disclosed where her father wants her body taken for burial.

In a video spotted by Legit.ng, the close friend, @marysylvia22, first decided to clarify what she described as widespread misinformation about the singer's passing.

A friend of Ifunanya shares what the singer's father said she should do after her death. Photo credit: ifunanya nwangene. Image source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Friend speaks following Nanayah's death from snakebite

She disclosed that after the late Nanyah was bitten by the deadly snake, she immediately sent messages to her friends' group chat, asking for prayers after informing them she had been bitten.

She claimed that after Ifunanya was admitted at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, in Abuja, she was given fluids, antivenom, and then oxygen.

The friend said some church members and choir colleagues rushed to visit Ifunanya at the hospital.

She said:

"So, according to what they even told us before we now got there, they said they even gave her a drip, they gave her the anti-venom, and then the last thing was oxygen because she was convulsing. By then, it was already late, before she could even get there and everything. The whole thing happened so fast."

Nanyah's father speaks about burial

Following her death, the friend said Ifunanya’s father instructed that her body be taken to Enugu. Before the body was moved, however, it was brought to their parish, Guardian Angel Catholic Church, Lugbe, where friends, church members, and fellow choristers gathered to bid her farewell.

A close friend of the late singer Nanyah Nwangene shares new details about the singer's body. Photo credit: @marysylvia22/TikTok, nanyah music/Instagram

Source: TikTok

She added that after the ambulance left the church, some friends went back to Ifunanya’s house to check for the snake. According to her, they reportedly found and killed two snakes in the house, including a cobra believed to be the one that bit her.

In her word:

"But she identified the colour of the snake that bit her. She said it was gray, according to some of our friends that were there praying and the rest. Yes, she said it was gray. So, and after that, when she gave up, her father said they should bring her back to Enugu. So she was brought to the church, our parish, Guardian Angel Catholic Church, Lugbe, Abuja, for us to bid her farewell. And we said goodbye, cried and cried."

Watch the video below:

Sister-in-law of Nanyah speaks on her death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nanyah’s sister-in-law claimed that Nanyah's treatment delays for the snakebite started after the security searched for the snake instead of rushing her to the hospital.

According to her, transport issues forced Nanyah to walk and run to the gate before finding a motorcycle

Source: Legit.ng