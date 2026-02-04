Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene’s friend emotionally mourned the singer who died from a snakebite at her Abuja residence

A close friend has mourned the death of a fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Muusic, who died from a snakebite.

He mentioned the three deep things Nanyah left behind after her sad death on January 31, 2026.

The young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Snakebite: Man shares 3 things Nanyah left behind

On his Facebook page, John Chinedu Ochu posted a video he made with Nanyah when she was alive.

He also mentioned three things Nanyah left behind after her passing and posted a video on Facebook featuring two of them.

The Facebook post read:

“In Loving Memory of Ifunanya Nwangene

“This morning, the world became quieter with the passing of my dear friend, Ifunanya. A light has gone out, and those of us who knew and loved her are left carrying both grief and gratitude, grief for the loss, and gratitude for having known such a beautiful soul.

“Ifunanya was kindness in human form. She had a way of showing up for people, of making you feel seen, heard, and valued. Her laughter, her warmth, her VOICE - these are things that will never be forgotten. She touched lives not by grand gestures alone, but by the everyday love she gave so freely.

“To know Ifunanya was to be changed by her. She leaves behind memories that will continue to comfort us, lessons that will continue to guide us, and love that even death cannot take away.

“Though our hearts are broken, we hold onto the truth that her life mattered deeply. She mattered deeply. And she always will. Rest in perfect peace, my dear friend. You are loved beyond words, and you will be missed beyond measure.”

Reactions trail man's tribute to Nanyah

Olamitorera Olawuyi said:

"Waooo, I just saw a post about her, that she was bitten by a snake. It is well, my condolences."

Sleek loop crochet said:

"She had a way of making everyone feel seen and heard. I'll always remember her kindness and warmth."

Ify Igudia said:

"It hut me seeing this. Am also ifunaya . It is well. Rest well ify."

Catholic priest shares dream about late Nanyah

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest who knew singer Nanyah mentioned what she told him two days before she died from a snakebite.

He also narrated the strange dream he had about the singer hours after she died in the hospital on January 31, 2026.

