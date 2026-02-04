A chef has drawn a lesson about life from the tragic death of Abuja singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene, who died from a snakebite

Mourning her demise on Facebook, he expressed worry about the manner in which she was bitten by the snake in her sleep

He also claimed that the rate at which people died was alarming and shared what Ifunanya told him days before her death

A chef, identified as Rain Joe on Facebook, has admonished netizens to make their way right with God, warning that their rapture takes place as soon as they drop dead and is followed by their judgment.

Joe made this statement on Facebook as he mourned the demise of Abuja singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene, who died from snakebite on Saturday, January 31.

A chef mourns the demise of singer Ifunanya days after she told him she would visit his restaurant. Photo Credit: Ifunanya Nwangene, Rain Joe

What Ifunanya told chef days before her death

According to Joe, people are dying at a fast pace. He said some days ago that Ifunanya had informed him of her desire to visit his restaurant for his special nsala soup.

Joe, who worried about how Ifunanya was bitten in her sleep, expressed sadness that death stopped the singer from fulfilling her promise. His Facebook post read:

"Tie it with rope and then chew onions " tie it up with rope and chew onions no be for every snake, especially this Abuja snakes. Hmmm What if it's the nyâsh through toilet the bite the person,where dem wan tie? Abi na to kuku go buy potty dey use sh!t?

"Her own sef she was sleeping when the werey bit her,not like she posed any threat to them.

"I don't know what to call this but throughout today in church my heart was just going far and wide thinking how short this life is.

"Do you remember what I said on the post I made recently about my neighbor who dîed last Sunday?? Today made it a week.

"I said, people are leaving this world rapidly if you haven't noticed.

"Let's make it right with God,if you drop deád now your own rapture has sounded already,next is judgement

"Ifunanya Nwangene said, "Joe I'll be coming to your restaurant to eat your special nsala soup next week but death said no,my dear you can't."

A chef mourns Ifunanya's death, advising people to make their ways right before God. Photo Credit: Ifunanya Nwangene, Rain Joe

See his Facebook post below:

Ifunanya's death: Reactions trail man's emotional post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Beatrice Patrick said:

"If you see the way I dey pis's since yesterday ehn I dey pis's like man. It's not funny oooo I never poo sha be like na my baby potty I go use. Honestly fear hold me, I wanted to sleep this afternoon the way I was checking the bed every seconds sleep disappeared."

Abu Judith said:

"6 months ago I had this experience in this same Abuja, came to my toilet, exactly this color but the size is like 5 of this one and longer. Where it came out from till date nobody can tell. My estate is very clean, no hole in my toilet, you can never meet my door or windows open no matter the heat self cause I don’t sweat naturally except am in a very hot place they’re cooking. What I heard was a very loud noise in my bathroom at 10pm like someone jumped inside. See life is more spiritual that physical o. Or is it the accident i escaped 15 times?"

Suzy Udoka Ochije said:

"The best solution is just for everybody to have anti venom at home to avoid stories. When I was much younger, there was a guy that snàke spat into his eyes when he went to poop at the waterside. My dad treated him and he is fine till date. He’s currently a welder. So anyhow one can get it whether medical or orthodox is fine."

Ben Fortune Akinyemi said:

"Snakes are naturally shy and they hardly strike unless you attack or corner them.

"See this case now, she neither cornered nor attacked, she was asleep.

"God please, keep us and our love ones away from trouble.

"Do not let the waters overwhelm us.

"May Ifunanya's gentle soul rest in peace.

"It's so sad."

Nwachi Deborah said:

"I love the part you said, "let's make it right with God and when someone is dead his or her own rapture has taken place, it's a repentant call to everyone."

