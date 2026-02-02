Dr Mark Ofua, a snake expert and the founder of Saint Mark's Animal Hospital in Lagos, has highlighted the signs which could tell that a snake is in your room or house

According to the veterinarian and expert, who has practised since 2014, snakes are silent and primal creatures and can live in your room for years undetected

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Dr Mark pointed out four possible signs, maintaining that a failure to observe these could mean that one could be living with a snake for years without knowing it

Wildlife conservationist and veterinarian, Dr Mark Ofua, has said that one could live with a snake for years without even knowing it.

The snake expert, who founded the Saint Mark's Animal Hospital, Lagos, made this statement in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

Dr Mark Ofua highlights how to detect the presence of a snake in your room or house.

Signs snake might be in your house

Dr Mark, who has seven snakes in his house, maintained that it is very possible for a snake to be in one's house for years undetected.

He said one of the ways to know if a snake is in your house is by sighting strange poop around the house.

"So, you could live with a snake for years and not know. I have said it so many times, I have snakes in my house.

"Now, if you have a rogue snake living wild in your house, the one way you might know is when you see a strange poop, like the poop of the snake. "

Another way to tell if a snake is in your house is when you hear the rustling and sounds in your storage room or cupboard.

"Or if the snake is moving among items, utensils or something, maybe in your store room or your cupboard, and you hear the sounds, you hear the rustlings, and then you investigate. That's another way you can find out."

The snake expert highlighted other possible ways to detect the presence of a snake in your house.

"Or if the snake has caught maybe a rat or a frog, and then the animal is squealing, you know, trying to get free. There is this particular sound that they make. When you hear that, and then you investigate. Those are the ways you can know that there is a snake in that house.

"These guys (snakes) are silent, they time your movement, they know when you are out of the house, when to move, they know when you are around, when to move, and they can live with you for years, you won't know.

"Or you hear them in the ceiling trying to catch a rat or something, that's when you will know that there's a snake in that house. If not, you will live with the snake for years, and you won't know."

Dr Mark Ofua, a snake expert, says one could live with a snake for years undetected.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a snake expert had mentioned things that attract snakes to your house and compound.

7 Practical steps to keep snakes away

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a snake expert, Dr Mark Ofua, had explained seven important steps to keep snakes away from your house or compound.

Dr Mark, founder of Saint Mark's Animal Hospital in Lagos, has said there are numerous ways to prevent snakes from gaining access into the house. In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Dr Mark, the West African representative for Wild Africa, a conservation communications NGO, noted that every snake we see is either hunting or finding a place of refuge.

He stated that having this knowledge beforehand makes it easy to prevent snakes from entering the homes. On the practical approaches to keep snakes away, he said the first step is environmental sanitation.

