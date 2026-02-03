A Nigerian man who happens to be a close acquaintance of singer Nanyah shared an emotional promise he made before her death

Nanyah's friend disclosed that the singer had looked forward to releasing new music and asked him not to repost the old clip

The man expressed disbelief over her death in a Facebook post, saying he was still in denial and deeply heartbroken

A Nigerian man has shared an emotional tribute to late singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Lucy Nwangene, disclosing a promise he made to her shortly before her death from a snake bite.

Taking to Facebook, the man, identified as Augustin Chuka Malize, posted a video of himself and Ifunanya singing a Christmas song together.

According to him, the song was recorded during the 2023 Christmas season. The clip also drew emotional reactions from social media users.

Man shares promise he made to Nanyah

In the caption of the video, Augustin explained that he had promised Ifunanya not to report the clip after sharing it once. According to him, the late singer jokingly told him they needed 'fresh meat,' referring to new music content she was excited to release in the future.

He mentioned that Ifunanya had been looking forward to new projects, including a cover song he planned to release. Sadly, she did not live to see any of those plans come to life.

Augustin expressed deep pain and disbelief over her death, stating that he was still struggling to come to terms with the loss. He described Ifunanya as a talented musician with a beautiful soul and said it was unfair that her life ended so suddenly.

He admitted that he was still in denial about the cause of his friend's death and could not yet bring himself to use words associated with loss and finality.

In his words:

"The last time I posted this video, I promised Ifunanya Nwangene I won’t post it again, in her words “we need fresh meat lol” the video is overdue since 2023 Christmas. She was looking forward to the fresh meat, including my Val cover, and now, she won’t even see it again. I can’t still bring myself to say the words that starts with an R and end with P; I’m still in denial. Someone that has a lot to offer to this world as a musician, and with a beautiful soul, just goes like that because of snake. I’m confused; it’s not fair. This one hurts deeply!!!!"

See his emotional post below:

Reactions to man's promise to Nanyah

Some of the comments are below.

Mmaneme Emmanuel wrote:

"My brother, this news is not clear at all. God please have mercy on us. May her soul continue to rest."

Casmir Thaddeus commented:

"So sorry for your loss brother. I have wishes to meet her in person, but that's no longer possible. It's bad!"

Emmanuel Akunne said:

"I chatted with her 5 days ago. My superstar is gone."

