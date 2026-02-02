An old neighbour who watched singer Ifunanya Nwangene grow up mourned her after she died from a snake bite

She opened up about the last conversation she had with the singer’s mother before the death of her daughter, Nanyah

Many reacted as she shared other unknown details about the late singer's upbringing, sparking mixed reactions

A Nigerian woman who watched fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, grow up has mourned her death.

She mentioned what Ifunanya’s mother told her about the singer before she died.

A neighbour shares the last discussion with Nanyah's mum before she died from a snake bite. Photo: Facebook/ Adaanuka Tv, Ifunanya Nwangene

According to reports, the young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Nanyah’s neighbour shares details about singer

Identified on Facebook as Adaanuka Tv, the woman stated that she lived in the same neighbourhood as Nanyah’s parents in Lagos.

She shared details about Nanyah’s upbringing and the last conversation she had with Nanyah’s mother about the singer.

Her Facebook post read:

“What a black Saturday. I watched this little girl grow in my area in Lagos, she started beautifully well with Immaculate Conception choir during her secondary school days.

“She joined the engineer that constructed our house in Lagos to show that she is highly educated also. I watched her sing in voice Nigeria that year that waje was her coach.

“The last time I asked after her from her mother, she told me that she was doing well in Abuja. Just like that, the news we got in our area on Saturday was that snake bite her and she died on her way to the hospital.

“Hmmm, everything ends in this world. Ifunanya Nwa rest in peace and may heaven fight for you.”

Reactions as neighbour mourns Nanyah’s death

Charity Njideka said:

"This is a terrible news for us today in church. Her mom is the CWO president of our outstation. Nanya is really good and we pray she sings with the angels and saints. she leaves in Abuja but her parents live in Lagos. So it's Immaculate Conception Abule oshun Lagos."

Akaha Doose said:

"God in as much as we no u need angles in heaven but God u too do , this one pain Kai , when ever I see things lyk this , I do ask when is my turn ? Pls God let ur Marcy fall upon us ,rip."

Elizabeth Owaiye Thomas said:

"I don't know you or have ever heard of your music, but i couldn't stop crying. Cos i can't even imagine the fear, seeing such a big snake, knowing you have been bitten, even with that fear and all alone u were courageous to run to the hospital. Chia, may Jehovah console your family."

Deborah Samson said:

"May her soul rest in peace. may God protect us from our enemy."

Ifunanya Nwangene's death throws people who knew her into mourning. Photo: Ifunanya Nwangene

In a related story, another neighbour shared what she observed after Nanyah died from a snake bite.

Nanyah's friend shares details about late singer

Legit.ng previously reported that Nanyah's close friend shared what many people might not know about the late singer, whose death threw many into mourning.

Many reacted to the deep details she posted about her late friend in the post on social media, as they mourned the loss of a classical Nigerian songstress.

