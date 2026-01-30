A young man who recently graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has shattered a record in his department that has stood for 44 years

Celebrating his graduation on Facebook with his convocation photoshoot with his awards in the background, Oluwasegun, a first-class graduate, recounted how he stayed at home for four years after his secondary school education because he could not get a university admission.

After he successfully gained admission, what should have been a four-year course became six years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and strikes. Eventually, he bagged a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management.

"...The journey wasn’t smooth. After secondary school, I spent four years without admission. The waiting was heavy, the questions were many, and at some point, I stopped explaining. But I held on to what I believed God was doing in my life.

"When I finally gained admission, the plan was simple: four years and done. Then came COVID. Then strikes. What was meant to be four years became six years of patience, resilience, and faith. I learnt that progress isn’t always loud, and growth doesn’t always follow our timelines but consistency never goes unrewarded..." a part of his Facebook post read.

Record UNILAG first-class graduate shattered

Oluwasegun displayed his academic information, showing a breakdown of his results by semester.

According to Oluwasegun, he finished with a 4.87 CGPA out of 5.00, which is the highest graduating CGPA recorded in the history of the Department of Employment Relations and HRM, making him the best graduating student.

He also noted that he had a perfect GPA of 5.00 in one semester. Oluwasegun appreciated his friends, mentors, lecturers and amazing people who made his journey meaningful.

UNILAG graduate celebrated on social media

