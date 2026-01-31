A Nigerian lady celebrated as she got her first payment from X after she monetised her account in order to get paid

She mentioned how her account got monetised in just 18 days, sparking reactions from Nigerians on social media

Many reacted as she displayed the message from X (formerly Twitter) which showed the exact amount she was paid

A Nigerian lady, Chioma Amadi, celebrated as she got her first payment from X (formerly Twitter) after monetising her account.

She mentioned how she got her account monetised in just 18 days as she displayed the message she got from X.

A Nigerian lady shows the first payment she received from X. Photo: @Chioma_Amadi

Source: Twitter

Nigerian lady gets paid by X platform

Identifed on X as @Chioma__Amadi, the lady displayed the mail she got from X which revealed the exact amount she was paid.

Chioma was paid $396.48, which was approximated to N550,000 as of the time of writing this report.

She said:

"I showed up consistently, and got monetized in just 18 days.Got my first X payout today and it feels so surreal. Every Saturday, I let my followers borrow my audience for more visibility.

"It’s #ShamelessSelfpromoSaturday Tell us who you are + what you do. Your clients & community would like to find you."

See her X tweet below:

Reactions as X pays Nigerian lady in dollars

@princess_yfe said:

"I'm so happy for you, Chioma. 31 days of consistency and it paid off Cheers to more in February! This is my entry. Happy Saturday, everyone. I'm Princess. The only hardware engineer who carries community on her head. I'm building a platform for engineers like myself who are intentional about developing their skillset and personal brand online and offline."

@the_janetnoah said:

"Congratulations to you Chioma. Hi, I’m Janet, A medical assistant and virtual assistant. I help radiology clinics focus on patients, not paperwork. I’d love to connect."

@Coachbenjamin_ said:

"W's guys. Congratulations to you, well deserved. Keep it up."

@SophiaAutomates said:

"Love this, Chi! Consistency really compound. Letting us borrow your audience every Saturday is sooo nicee, so thank you!!"

@NsoforN68641 said:

"Congratulations to you Cheers to more wins. I create AI Content for brands and Individuals. I also carry out one-on-one classes teaching people how to create this too. Interested? I'm a DM away from you."

@CynthiaAwuzie_ said:

"Awwww!!!! We been waiting for the Coins. Congratulations Dear."

@Destiny91739355 said:

"Hi Chioma, Big congratulations to you and thank you for borrowing us your space to connect and grow. I am Destiny, a proactive Executive Assistant helping CEOs and busy professionals boost productivity and reclaim time throughout organized workflow."

