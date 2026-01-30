A young Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after celebrating landing a job that can cover all her bills

In a video, the excited lady disclosed that she had been unemployed for the last three years and had been hoping to secure a job

Her post on X garnered massive reactions, with many social media users congratulating her in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's joy knew no bounds as she shared the news of landing a job that would take care of her financial obligations.

Her excitement was overwhelming as she reflected on the past three years of unemployment and struggling to make ends meet as an entrepreneur.

Lady bags good job after 3 years

The lady, known as @lanapresh on X, took to social media to express her happiness, posting a photo of herself at her new workplace.

She revealed that she had been hunting for the job for years, and she was thrilled to finally have a steady income.

In her words:

"After 3 years of been unemployed and been a struggling entrepreneur. I finally got a JOB that can finance me. I'm so excited. Sope purrrer."

Reactions as lady secures job

Nigerians stormed the comments section to congratulate her.

Ajibade said:

"You should have put this in the main post. Instead of adding “Sope Purrr” I was expecting you to say “Thank you Jesus”.

Emeka said:

"Congratulations, I hate how exhausting job hunting is that it's become such a huge thing of celebration, not trying to deem your shine just saying hate it fr."

Ikeoluwa said:

"Three years of unemployment??? How were you surviving??"

Adornwithvee said:

"Congratulations babe. Come and show me road pls. Entrepreneurship wants to take my life."

Altcoin said:

"After 8 years of graduation and unemployment, I thank God that I just got a job this year, thou, the job is less stressful, but a single room rent self contained for a starter like me is stressing me out in ibadan. But, I still thank God for the job. My life is so slow."

Sunachee said:

"Congratulationsss! This is me currently, same story. Only that I'm still praying for that "You've been hired" email. Leaving this here cos I'll be back."

Ruby Gakari said:

"Congratulations, Always follow what the Boss says. People will advise you to avoid going above and beyond, don't listen to them. Have an awesome experience."

Ab reacted:

"Congratulations. You eventually got what you longed and prayed for, because no one is forgotten. Wishing you success in your chosen field/career."

Adewinmbi said:

"Congratulations on this well-deserved achievement. After years of perseverance and hard work, this opportunity is a testament to your resilience and determination. I wish you success in this new role and greater accomplishments ahead."

Bloomy added:

"This revived my faith. I’ve been unemployed since my service year, and I wonder if I’m not doing anything right. But at last, knowing I’m not alone in situations like this and seeing testimonies like this, I know my time will come."

