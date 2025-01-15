A graduate of the University of Lagos celebrated her convocation as she recounted her experiences

A beautiful lady who once went viral for begging for school fees celebrated her graduation from the University of Lagos.

She graduated from the Department of Mass Communication at UNILAG.

She carried placard to beg for school fees. Photo: @kemapearl_.

In an Instagram post by @kemapearl_, the lady shared clips of when she begged for school fees by carrying a placard and standing on the road.

Different clips showed her different locations standing by the road and holding a placard.

One of the placards read:

"Please help this final year student pay her school fees. God bless you."

The lady was sponsored after the clip went viral in 2023

In her video, she announced that she had now bagged a degree from the Department of Mass Communication at UNILAG.

She then appreciated those who supported her financially when she was a student.

The lady said:

"Officially a B.Sc. Mass Communication graduate from the University of Lagos!nWhat started in December 2017 has finally come to a beautiful end today. I’m deeply grateful to God for guiding me through this journey and to everyone who supported me financially along the way."

Reactions trail UNILAG graduate's convocation video

Many who came across her post were moved to tears as they encouraged the lady.

Some appreciated the lady’s efforts and congratulated her on her graduation.

@oyindamola_shalom said:

"I got emotional. It is beautiful to see her graduate."

@_ennyxoxo said:

"Shout out to that level of boldness and big congratulations."

@__bee__ik said:

"Omo. school is not easy especially when u don't have financial assistance. Congratulations."

@opemipoo_ said:

"Oh my! This had me teary. Congratulations, it’s the beginning of greater things for you."

@everything_with_mel said:

"Wow congratulations dear. I remembered being a painter in my final year just to school bills."

@tajudeen_ahmed5236 said:

"It takes a of courage to do that. You will be happy for that stage of life when you finally succeed. Congratulations on this great milestone. cheers to many more success and ease."

@bah_bah64 said:

"Congratulations to her....I know what trauma she must have been through before making such brave move."

@seyram_v said:

"Closed mouths are not fed."

@cloudcanshoot said:

"They hate you for "NOT" trying.... and when you try, they also hate you for "TRYING." Congratulations, great daughter of YHWH."

