A brilliant graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) celebrated his convocation from the school

He shared photos from his convocation ceremony as he listed all he achieved as a UNILAG undergraduate

Many who came across the post congratulated the man and shared their thoughts on his achievements

A graduate of the University of Lagos, Akinseinde Oluwasetemipe, celebrated as she bagged a degree from the school.

He listed his achievements and posts he held as an undergraduate at UNILAG.

He showed off awards and certificates he got in school. Photo: @oluwasetemipe

Source: Twitter

In the post by @oluwasetemipe on X, the young man, who graduated from the Chemistry department, shared how his tertiary education was sponsored.

KPMG sponsored man’s education in UNILAG

The excited graduate said he won a KPMG scholarship in 2018, which funded his tuition throughout his stay at UNILAG.

He was also the Public Relations Officer of the University of Lagos Science Students’ Association in the 2023/2024 session.

In addition, Oluwasetemipe was the Vice President and pioneer member of the American Chemical Society, UNILAg Chapter.

UNILAG graduate bags second class in Chemistry

The young man bagged a second-class (upper division) degree in Chemistry.

He shared photos from his convocation and flaunted his certificates, awards, and medals.

His post read:

“Won @KPMG SCHOLARSHIP in 2018 which paid my tuition throughout, @our__ulssa P. R.O 2023/24 session, and Vice president and pioneer member of American Chemical Society Unilag Chapter. Finally, Second Class Upper BSC (Hons) Department of Chemistry!”

See the post below:

Reactions trails UNILAG graduate’s convocation photos

Many who came across the post congratulated the man and shared their thoughts on his achievements.

Legit.ng shares some of the reactions.

@adef_sultry said:

"Hearty Congratulations. Faculty of Science All The way."

@adewunmi_rahmat said:

"Congratulations Setemi."

@Olub_Peace said:

"Congrats Setemipe. My PRO."

UNILAG 2025 Convocation Ceremonies

The convocation ceremonies for graduates of the University of Lagos have finally begun.

A publication on UNILAG website gave a breakdown of the activities at the event.

It read:

“Congregation for the Award of First Degrees, Diplomas, Certificates and Prizes to Graduating students of Faculties begins on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 with Graduating students from the Faculties of Education and Social Sciences having their turns during the morning session (9:00 am) while those from the Faculties of Arts, Environmental Sciences, and Science will have theirs during the afternoon session (1:00 pm).

“On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, graduating students from the Faculties of Engineering, Law, and Management Sciences are slated for the morning session while those from the Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Clinical Sciences, Dental Sciences, as well as Distance Learning Institute (DLI) are for the afternoon session.”

Read more related stories on university graduates

UNILAG introduces electric cars, student shares experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared her experience with the newly introduced electric buses at UNILAG.

She shared how much she paid and other observations she made when she boarded the vehicle in UNILAG.

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts as the lady talked about UNILAG’s cab drivers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng