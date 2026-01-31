A lady who bagged a Master’s degree from UNILAG celebrated as she achieved a double first-class in accounting

She shared her CGPA from her bachelor’s degree and the one she got during her master’s degree program in UNILAG

Many congratulated her after she shared her achievements, as they took to the comment section to commend her brilliance

A Nigerian lady, Ajikobi Nafeesat Busola, celebrated as she signed out of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) with flying colours in her Master’s degree.

The lady, who had earlier bagged a first-class in her Bachelor’s degree announced that she got a distinction in her Master’s degree.

First-class in bachelor's degree, distinctin in master's

The excited lady celebrated her academic feat on X (formerly Twitter) days after her institution's convocation ceremony, held in January 2026.

The two-time first-class graduate shared her experience in school and her readiness for the next chapter.

Identified on X as @ajikobinafeesat, the lady shared photos from her graduation and announced her cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

Her X post read:

"I tried it at first and did well (First Class 4.71/5.0). I tried it again and did even better (Distinction 4.77/5.0). B.Sc , M.Sc. On to the next chapter.

Her X bio revealed that she was a chartered accountant and finance enthusiast.

See her X post below:

Reactions trail UNILAG master's graduate's CGPA

@OneAbdullahi said:

"I just noticed you don't have a nose ring, just one pierce each of your ears, no long nails like gowon, no multiple paintings and lashes. You actually focus on what really matters. May God crown your efforts with all your heart desires Omo Ajikobi."

@BreezyTimwear said:

"3 heads you have o. Congratulations phd next. An amazing feat! Keep going super star."

@Toyyib_26 said:

"Pour small oil for me na . Congratulation my person."

@Iam_aytush said:

"E come be like say people get two head true true congratulation. The grace will never seize."

@Softguy01 said:

You're indeed Igi Iwe More success ahead ma Allōhumma Barik

@Wordingsinc said:

Wow, that’s amazing! First Class, then Distinction.Proof that consistency and effort pay off. The next chapter is waiting for you. If you ever need support with CV writing, or academic projects, @Wordingsinc is here to help. Congratulations!!!

@seafajconsults said:

"Congratulations . Let's try studying abroad for the next chapter. We're here to support you."

@KingMakaveli3 said:

"Congratulations Keep the flag flying."

