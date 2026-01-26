A young Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media days after she took to her TikTok page to make a very emotional plea

The lady had asked the people of Nigeria to help her video go viral so she could have her wish fulfilled and get help

She mentioned in her video that she was at her breaking point and needed a job, and days later, Blord employed her

A young Nigerian lady who recently went viral after posting a video of herself crying and begging for a job opportunity has received help.

The lady, @koredudu, took to her TikTok page to beg for assistance, crying with visible tears on her face.

Nigerian lady who cried online for job is now employed by Blord. Photo Source: Tiktok/koredudu, Instagram/MrBlordofficial

Nigerian lady’s job plea goes viral

She explained in the video that she was nearing her breaking point and confessed her feelings, expressing her desire for a job.

In the TikTok video, @Koredudu said:

"I have a confession to make. I think I am gradually getting to my breaking point. It is not actually easy coming to face the camera, but please, the way the same energy people put into making many things go viral on social media, please kindly put this energy into posting my video. Please, I need a job."

Not long after she shared this, her video immediately grabbed attention online, with several people commenting and sharing.

Days later, an announcement was made by a notable Nigerian.

Nigerian lady lands top position at Blord Group after viral plea. Photo Source: Instagram/MrBlordofficial

Blord offers viral lady a job

On January 22, 2025, businesswoman Linus Williams Ifejirika, popularly known as Blord, shared a video on his page announcing that he had offered the lady, @Korede, a job at his company.

He posted on his Instagram page: @mrblordofficial:

"BLORDGROUP WELCOME KOREDE TO OUR HEADQUARTERS!!! I HAVE FULFILLED MY PROMISE OF MAKING HER HEAD OF @bluntgadgets IN LAGOS OFFICE. GOD BLESS @mazitundeednut FOR MAKING IT POSSIBLE, LOVE AND LIGHT 💡!!! BLORDGROUP WON’T STOP EMPOWERING."

A video was also attached to the post detailing his conversation with the lady.

At the beginning, he said:

"Good morning guys, this is Blord. I’m with Korede, all the way from Ogun State."

The lady, Korede, spoke about her experience:

"Awka is pleasant, it’s a pleasant place. The reception is warm."

Blord asked further:

"How do you feel not having a job two weeks ago to having a job now?"

She responded:

"It’s something I didn’t really expect. Thanks to Blord Group."

Blord continued:

"We at Blord Group decided to give Korede an opportunity to work with us as the Head of Blunt Gadgets in Lagos. Korede, we can’t wait to see your action. We can’t wait to have you in our Lagos office. Lagos people are ready to order from you."

Watch the videos below:

