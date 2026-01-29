A fresh graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has made history in her family as she bagged a degree in Mass Communication after seven years on campus

According to the UNILAG graduate, she gained admission into the institution in 2019, and admitted that her first year was lonely for her, as she is the first child in her family and an introvert

She narrated how she found her passion and started her bedding business in her second year at the institution, before she eventually broke a family record

A lady, Oluwadamilola Osikomaiya Adeshola, has made history in her family after completing her studies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on January 20.

Oluwadamilola disclosed that she got admitted into UNILAG in 2019 and struggled to cope, and was sad in her first year because she is an introvert and the first child in her family.

Osikomaiya Oluwadamilola graduates from the University of Lagos with a degree in Mass Communication. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Osikomaiya Oluwadamilola

She said she had no one to look up to at the time except for God and her family

UNILAG graduate speaks on discovering her passion

In a post on LinkedIn, Oluwadamilola also disclosed that she had health challenges after the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that her first year was filled with tears and silent prayers.

However, life got better as time went on, as she grew closer to her coursemates and began attending her faculty fellowship, which she is so grateful for.

The Mass Communication graduate further said she discovered her writing and marketing passion while on campus and started her bedding business in year two.

Celebrating her academic feat, she pointed out that she has broken a record in her family by becoming the first bachelor's degree holder. Her post partly read:

"...I am deeply grateful to God for this journey 🥹 Graduation is not just an ending ,it’s the beginning of a new chapter 🎓 In 2019, I gained admission into the prestigious University of Lagos. I matriculated in 2020, and last week, 20th of January 2026, I finally graduate 🎉.

"Story time 🤭(first post here btw)… My first year at UNILAG was honestly tough. As an introvert and the first child, I felt very lonely and sad. I had no one to look up to on campus except God and my family. After COVID-19, time seemed to move so fast, but my health struggled. I fell sick often and visited the medical center so much it felt like a second home. At some point, a close coursemate even asked if everything was okay. I explained that I had an ulcer. My first year was filled with tears and silent prayers. But with time, things began to change. Life got better. I grew closer to my course mates, and I’m especially grateful to my faculty fellowship, CFC (Communicators for Christ). This family made me feel at home and helped me find my footing at the University of Lagos.

"Along the way, I discovered my passion for writing and marketing. In my second year, I started my bedding business, Cotton Crest, and I began to gain clarity about my goals and direction in life. My journey at UNILAG taught me that goals are achievable; it’s only a matter of time. If you stay consistent and trust the process, you will surely get there. I am incredibly grateful to my lecturers 🙏 I am grateful for Mavericks ‘23.🙏

"✔️ B.Sc. in Mass Communication achieved with God.

"✔️ First B.Sc. holder from the Osikomaiya family, and more to come…

"✔️ Business owner..."

Osikomaiya Oluwadamilola completes her studies at the University of Lagos in style. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Osikomaiya Oluwadamilola

People celebrate with UNILAG graduate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNILAG graduate's post below:

Adebayo Similoluwa said:

"Rooting for you, Osikomaiya."

Boluwatife Mercy Olatunbosun said:

"Congratulations 🤭 This is just the beginning of greater things to come sis."

Olagunju Oluwatosin said:

"Congratulations Dami🎊. I'm so proud of you and the best is yet to come."

