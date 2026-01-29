The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has awarded a lady a first-class degree after she completed her studies in Business Administration with a 4.74 CGPA

Celebrating her graduation, the UNILAG graduate, who got admitted in 2019, disclosed that she was denied admission twice by Lagos State University (LASU)

In one of those attempts into LASU, she said she had 274 in her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), but was still not considered for admission

Opeyemi Fasedemi, a Nigerian lady, has signed out of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) with flying colours, bagging a first-class degree in Business Administration

An excited Opeyemi celebrated her academic feat on LinkedIn days after her institution's convocation ceremony, where she had a handshake with the vice chancellor as a first-class graduate.

Rejected by LASU, embraced by UNILAG

Before she considered the University of Lagos, Opeyemi disclosed that she had attempted to enter Lagos State University on two attempts, but was denied admission.

In one of the attempts, she said she scored 274 in her UTME and was still not offered admission to study her course. It was the third time that she applied to UNILAG and got in.

"Before gaining admission, I tried for two years. I applied to Lagos State University twice and didn’t get in, even with good JAMB scores. At one point, I scored 274, yet I still wasn’t admitted. Those years were some of the most frustrating and emotionally draining periods of my life. My friends and secondary school mates had all moved on, and I felt stuck, wondering what I was doing wrong.

"On the third try, I made a different choice. In 2019, I applied to the University of Lagos and gained admission to study Business Administration..."

After gaining admission to UNILAG, Opeyemi stated that she had a clear goal, and that was to complete her studies with a first-class degree.

Eventually, she put in the work and graduated with a 4.74 CGPA.

"From day one, I set a clear goal: I wanted to graduate with a First Class. I even told myself, nothing less than 4.8. Year 1 ended well with a CGPA of 4.79. Then came year 2 and my first real academic setback. My grades slipped. I recorded a 4.42 GPA in the first semester, earned my only C (Accounting), and ended the year with a CGPA of about 4.61. I was discouraged, overwhelmed, and honestly scared that my First Class dream was slipping away.

"But I didn’t give up.

"There were sleepless nights. Days I cried while studying because things felt hard to grasp. At the same time, I was intentionally upskilling, running programs, taking courses, and stretching myself beyond the classroom..." her LinkedIn post partly read.

UNILAG graduate celebrated on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UNILAG graduate's post below:

Olawale Elijah said:

"Not many people talk about the falling, the tears, and the getting back up. You failed, you rose, you stayed disciplined and now a First Class Graduate. This isn't just success, it's character, perseverance and what resilience looks like. I'm super proud of you."

Adekunle A Fasedemi said:

"Congratulations on your achievements. Greater achievements to come."

Jimoh Ibukun said:

"Congratulations Opeyemi! Wishing you a greater one in the next chapter!"

Kofoworola Abubakry said:

"Congratulations, my love. You worked so hard for this."

Shukurat Iyiola said:

"A hearty congratulations to you, my dear."

