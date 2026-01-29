The management of Redeemer's University, owned by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has released its official school fees for the 2025/2026 academic session

In a document Legit.ng sighted, the list contained the tuition fees for all the departments in the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, the Faculty of Built Environmental Sciences, the Faculty of Engineering, amongst others

Christian Religious Studies, some Management and Humanities courses are some of the lowest tuition programmes, while Law, Nursing, Engineering, and Medical Sciences have the highest tuitions

Redeemer's University has made public its approved tuition fees for the 2025/2026 academic session for both new and returning students.

A document shared by the Nigerian institution gave a detailed breakdown of the fees across all 54 departments and from the first year to the final year.

Below is a breakdown of the school fees of Redeemer's University for the 2025/2026 academic session, as shared in a document the institution made available online.

2025/2026 Tuition Fees by Department (100–Final Year)

FACULTY OF BASIC MEDICAL SCIENCES

Anatomy ₦926,000 | ₦927,500 | ₦911,000 | ₦939,500 | ₦1,027,500 Biochemistry ₦928,000 | ₦929,500 | ₦913,000 | ₦931,500 | ₦1,019,500 Medical Laboratory Science ₦1,389,500 | ₦1,391,000 | ₦1,374,500 | ₦1,324,000 | ₦1,407,500 | ₦1,486,500 Nursing ₦1,702,300 | ₦1,906,300 | ₦1,889,800 | ₦1,732,200 | ₦1,478,750 | ₦1,571,500 Physiology ₦951,000 | ₦927,500 | ₦911,000 | ₦939,500 | ₦1,017,500 Physiotherapy ₦1,420,000 | ₦1,421,500 | ₦1,405,000 | ₦1,392,500 | ₦1,367,500 | ₦1,480,000 Public Health ₦1,300,500 | ₦1,302,000 | ₦1,285,500 | ₦1,235,000 | ₦1,458,500 | –

FACULTY OF BUILT ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES

Architecture ₦1,327,500 | ₦1,379,000 | ₦1,362,500 | ₦1,316,000 | ₦1,419,000 | – Building Technology ₦1,070,500 | ₦1,072,000 | ₦1,055,500 | ₦1,109,000 | ₦1,079,000 | ₦1,121,500 Estate Management ₦1,003,000 | ₦1,004,500 | ₦988,000 | ₦1,041,500 | ₦1,011,500 | ₦1,054,000 Quantity Surveying ₦1,003,000 | ₦1,004,500 | ₦988,000 | ₦1,041,500 | ₦1,011,500 | ₦1,054,000 Surveying & Geoinformatics ₦1,003,000 | ₦1,004,500 | ₦988,000 | ₦1,041,500 | ₦1,011,500 | ₦1,054,000 Urban & Regional Planning ₦1,003,000 | ₦1,004,500 | ₦988,000 | ₦1,041,500 | ₦1,011,500 | ₦1,054,000 Environmental Management & Toxicology ₦1,003,000 | ₦1,004,500 | ₦988,000 | ₦1,041,500 | ₦1,011,500 | ₦1,054,000

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING

Civil Engineering ₦1,440,000 | ₦1,441,500 | ₦1,425,000 | ₦1,266,500 | ₦1,256,500 | ₦1,429,000 Computer Engineering ₦1,440,000 | ₦1,441,500 | ₦1,425,000 | ₦1,266,500 | ₦1,256,500 | ₦1,429,000 Mechanical Engineering ₦1,440,000 | ₦1,441,500 | ₦1,425,000 | ₦1,266,500 | ₦1,256,500 | ₦1,429,000 Electrical Engineering ₦1,450,000 | ₦1,451,500 | ₦1,435,000 | ₦1,276,500 | ₦1,246,500 | ₦1,439,000 Chemical Engineering ₦1,435,000 | ₦1,436,500 | ₦1,420,000 | ₦1,261,500 | ₦1,231,500 | ₦1,424,000

FACULTY OF HUMANITIES

English ₦877,000 | ₦873,500 | ₦857,000 | ₦860,500 | ₦963,500 | History & International Studies ₦1,052,000 | ₦1,051,000 | ₦1,034,500 | ₦1,035,500 | ₦1,138,500 | Christian Religious Studies ₦666,500 | ₦659,000 | ₦643,500 | ₦650,500 | ₦725,500 | Theatre Arts ₦1,027,000 | ₦1,003,500 | ₦987,000 | ₦1,005,500 | ₦1,108,500 | French ₦877,000 | ₦873,500 | ₦857,000 | ₦860,500 | ₦963,500 | – Philosophy ₦877,000 | ₦873,500 | ₦857,000 | ₦860,500 | ₦963,500 | –

FACULTY OF LAW

Law ₦2,040,000 | ₦2,041,500 | ₦2,025,000 | ₦1,752,250 | ₦1,181,500 | ₦1,274,000

FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES

Accounting ₦1,036,700 | ₦1,038,250 | ₦1,005,500 | ₦887,500 | ₦990,500 | Actuarial Science ₦899,000 | ₦900,500 | ₦884,000 | ₦887,500 | ₦990,500 | Banking & Finance ₦899,000 | ₦900,500 | ₦884,000 | ₦887,500 | ₦990,500 | Business Administration ₦899,000 | ₦900,500 | ₦884,000 | ₦887,500 | ₦990,500 | Marketing ₦899,000 | ₦900,500 | ₦884,000 | ₦887,500 | ₦990,500 | Transport Management ₦998,000 | ₦1,199,500 | ₦1,183,000 | ₦986,500 | ₦1,089,500 | Insurance ₦899,000 | ₦900,500 | ₦884,000 | ₦887,500 | ₦990,500 |

FACULTY OF NATURAL SCIENCES

Industrial Chemistry ₦926,000 | ₦927,500 | ₦911,000 | ₦914,500 | ₦1,017,500 | Industrial Mathematics ₦905,750 | ₦907,250 | ₦890,750 | ₦894,250 | ₦997,250 | Industrial Mathematics & Computer Science ₦905,750 | ₦907,250 | ₦890,750 | ₦894,250 | ₦997,250 | Statistics ₦910,750 | ₦912,250 | ₦890,750 | ₦894,250 | ₦997,250 | Statistics & Data Science ₦910,750 | ₦912,250 | ₦890,750 | ₦894,250 | ₦997,250 | Microbiology ₦926,000 | ₦927,500 | ₦911,000 | ₦914,500 | ₦1,017,500 | Geology ₦941,000 | ₦942,500 | ₦926,000 | ₦1,129,500 | ₦1,232,500 | Meteorology ₦926,000 | ₦927,500 | ₦911,000 | ₦914,500 | ₦1,017,500 | Applied Geophysics ₦926,000 | ₦927,500 | ₦911,000 | ₦914,500 | ₦1,017,500 | Physics / Electronics ₦946,000 | ₦947,500 | ₦931,000 | ₦934,500 | ₦1,037,500 |

FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES

Economics ₦894,000 | ₦895,500 | ₦879,000 | ₦882,500 | ₦1,000,500 | Mass Communication ₦904,500 | ₦906,000 | ₦889,500 | ₦943,000 | ₦996,000 | Political Science ₦899,000 | ₦900,500 | ₦884,000 | ₦887,500 | ₦990,500 | Psychology ₦939,500 | ₦941,000 | ₦924,500 | ₦928,000 | ₦1,066,000 | Sociology ₦919,000 | ₦920,500 | ₦904,000 | ₦907,500 | ₦990,500 | Hospitality & Tourism Management ₦943,000 | ₦1,184,500 | ₦1,158,000 | ₦931,500 | ₦1,034,500 | Social Works ₦919,000 | ₦920,500 | ₦904,000 | ₦907,500 | ₦990,500 | Public Administration ₦899,000 | ₦900,500 | ₦884,000 | ₦887,500 | ₦990,500 |

FACULTY OF COMPUTING & DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES

Computer Science ₦973,250 | ₦974,750 | ₦911,000 | ₦914,500 | ₦1,017,500 | Cyber Security ₦973,250 | ₦974,750 | ₦911,000 | ₦914,500 | ₦1,017,500 | Information Technology ₦973,250 | ₦974,750 | ₦911,000 | ₦914,500 | ₦1,017,500 |

