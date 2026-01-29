Africa Digital Media Awards

Full List: Redeemer's University Approved School Fees for 2026 Academic Session Released
Full List: Redeemer's University Approved School Fees for 2026 Academic Session Released

by  Victor Duru
5 min read
  • The management of Redeemer's University, owned by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has released its official school fees for the 2025/2026 academic session
  • In a document Legit.ng sighted, the list contained the tuition fees for all the departments in the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, the Faculty of Built Environmental Sciences, the Faculty of Engineering, amongst others
  • Christian Religious Studies, some Management and Humanities courses are some of the lowest tuition programmes, while Law, Nursing, Engineering, and Medical Sciences have the highest tuitions

Redeemer's University has made public its approved tuition fees for the 2025/2026 academic session for both new and returning students.

A document shared by the Nigerian institution gave a detailed breakdown of the fees across all 54 departments and from the first year to the final year.

Breakdown of Redeemer's University approved school fees for 2026 academic session released online
Reedemer's University releases its approved school fees for the 2026 academic session. Photo Credit: run.edu.ng
Below is a breakdown of the school fees of Redeemer's University for the 2025/2026 academic session, as shared in a document the institution made available online.

2025/2026 Tuition Fees by Department (100–Final Year)

FACULTY OF BASIC MEDICAL SCIENCES

  1. Anatomy ₦926,000 | ₦927,500 | ₦911,000 | ₦939,500 | ₦1,027,500
  2. Biochemistry ₦928,000 | ₦929,500 | ₦913,000 | ₦931,500 | ₦1,019,500
  3. Medical Laboratory Science ₦1,389,500 | ₦1,391,000 | ₦1,374,500 | ₦1,324,000 | ₦1,407,500 | ₦1,486,500
  4. Nursing ₦1,702,300 | ₦1,906,300 | ₦1,889,800 | ₦1,732,200 | ₦1,478,750 | ₦1,571,500
  5. Physiology ₦951,000 | ₦927,500 | ₦911,000 | ₦939,500 | ₦1,017,500
  6. Physiotherapy ₦1,420,000 | ₦1,421,500 | ₦1,405,000 | ₦1,392,500 | ₦1,367,500 | ₦1,480,000
  7. Public Health ₦1,300,500 | ₦1,302,000 | ₦1,285,500 | ₦1,235,000 | ₦1,458,500 | –

FACULTY OF BUILT ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES

  1. Architecture ₦1,327,500 | ₦1,379,000 | ₦1,362,500 | ₦1,316,000 | ₦1,419,000 | –
  2. Building Technology ₦1,070,500 | ₦1,072,000 | ₦1,055,500 | ₦1,109,000 | ₦1,079,000 | ₦1,121,500
  3. Estate Management ₦1,003,000 | ₦1,004,500 | ₦988,000 | ₦1,041,500 | ₦1,011,500 | ₦1,054,000
  4. Quantity Surveying ₦1,003,000 | ₦1,004,500 | ₦988,000 | ₦1,041,500 | ₦1,011,500 | ₦1,054,000
  5. Surveying & Geoinformatics ₦1,003,000 | ₦1,004,500 | ₦988,000 | ₦1,041,500 | ₦1,011,500 | ₦1,054,000
  6. Urban & Regional Planning ₦1,003,000 | ₦1,004,500 | ₦988,000 | ₦1,041,500 | ₦1,011,500 | ₦1,054,000
  7. Environmental Management & Toxicology ₦1,003,000 | ₦1,004,500 | ₦988,000 | ₦1,041,500 | ₦1,011,500 | ₦1,054,000

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING

  1. Civil Engineering ₦1,440,000 | ₦1,441,500 | ₦1,425,000 | ₦1,266,500 | ₦1,256,500 | ₦1,429,000
  2. Computer Engineering ₦1,440,000 | ₦1,441,500 | ₦1,425,000 | ₦1,266,500 | ₦1,256,500 | ₦1,429,000
  3. Mechanical Engineering ₦1,440,000 | ₦1,441,500 | ₦1,425,000 | ₦1,266,500 | ₦1,256,500 | ₦1,429,000
  4. Electrical Engineering ₦1,450,000 | ₦1,451,500 | ₦1,435,000 | ₦1,276,500 | ₦1,246,500 | ₦1,439,000
  5. Chemical Engineering ₦1,435,000 | ₦1,436,500 | ₦1,420,000 | ₦1,261,500 | ₦1,231,500 | ₦1,424,000

FACULTY OF HUMANITIES

  1. English ₦877,000 | ₦873,500 | ₦857,000 | ₦860,500 | ₦963,500 |
  2. History & International Studies ₦1,052,000 | ₦1,051,000 | ₦1,034,500 | ₦1,035,500 | ₦1,138,500 |
  3. Christian Religious Studies ₦666,500 | ₦659,000 | ₦643,500 | ₦650,500 | ₦725,500 |
  4. Theatre Arts ₦1,027,000 | ₦1,003,500 | ₦987,000 | ₦1,005,500 | ₦1,108,500 |
  5. French ₦877,000 | ₦873,500 | ₦857,000 | ₦860,500 | ₦963,500 | –
  6. Philosophy ₦877,000 | ₦873,500 | ₦857,000 | ₦860,500 | ₦963,500 | –

FACULTY OF LAW

  1. Law ₦2,040,000 | ₦2,041,500 | ₦2,025,000 | ₦1,752,250 | ₦1,181,500 | ₦1,274,000

FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES

  1. Accounting ₦1,036,700 | ₦1,038,250 | ₦1,005,500 | ₦887,500 | ₦990,500 |
  2. Actuarial Science ₦899,000 | ₦900,500 | ₦884,000 | ₦887,500 | ₦990,500 |
  3. Banking & Finance ₦899,000 | ₦900,500 | ₦884,000 | ₦887,500 | ₦990,500 |
  4. Business Administration ₦899,000 | ₦900,500 | ₦884,000 | ₦887,500 | ₦990,500 |
  5. Marketing ₦899,000 | ₦900,500 | ₦884,000 | ₦887,500 | ₦990,500 |
  6. Transport Management ₦998,000 | ₦1,199,500 | ₦1,183,000 | ₦986,500 | ₦1,089,500 |
  7. Insurance ₦899,000 | ₦900,500 | ₦884,000 | ₦887,500 | ₦990,500 |

FACULTY OF NATURAL SCIENCES

  1. Industrial Chemistry ₦926,000 | ₦927,500 | ₦911,000 | ₦914,500 | ₦1,017,500 |
  2. Industrial Mathematics ₦905,750 | ₦907,250 | ₦890,750 | ₦894,250 | ₦997,250 |
  3. Industrial Mathematics & Computer Science ₦905,750 | ₦907,250 | ₦890,750 | ₦894,250 | ₦997,250 |
  4. Statistics ₦910,750 | ₦912,250 | ₦890,750 | ₦894,250 | ₦997,250 |
  5. Statistics & Data Science ₦910,750 | ₦912,250 | ₦890,750 | ₦894,250 | ₦997,250 |
  6. Microbiology ₦926,000 | ₦927,500 | ₦911,000 | ₦914,500 | ₦1,017,500 |
  7. Geology ₦941,000 | ₦942,500 | ₦926,000 | ₦1,129,500 | ₦1,232,500 |
  8. Meteorology ₦926,000 | ₦927,500 | ₦911,000 | ₦914,500 | ₦1,017,500 |
  9. Applied Geophysics ₦926,000 | ₦927,500 | ₦911,000 | ₦914,500 | ₦1,017,500 |
  10. Physics / Electronics ₦946,000 | ₦947,500 | ₦931,000 | ₦934,500 | ₦1,037,500 |

FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES

  1. Economics ₦894,000 | ₦895,500 | ₦879,000 | ₦882,500 | ₦1,000,500 |
  2. Mass Communication ₦904,500 | ₦906,000 | ₦889,500 | ₦943,000 | ₦996,000 |
  3. Political Science ₦899,000 | ₦900,500 | ₦884,000 | ₦887,500 | ₦990,500 |
  4. Psychology ₦939,500 | ₦941,000 | ₦924,500 | ₦928,000 | ₦1,066,000 |
  5. Sociology ₦919,000 | ₦920,500 | ₦904,000 | ₦907,500 | ₦990,500 |
  6. Hospitality & Tourism Management ₦943,000 | ₦1,184,500 | ₦1,158,000 | ₦931,500 | ₦1,034,500 |
  7. Social Works ₦919,000 | ₦920,500 | ₦904,000 | ₦907,500 | ₦990,500 |
  8. Public Administration ₦899,000 | ₦900,500 | ₦884,000 | ₦887,500 | ₦990,500 |

FACULTY OF COMPUTING & DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES

  1. Computer Science ₦973,250 | ₦974,750 | ₦911,000 | ₦914,500 | ₦1,017,500 |
  2. Cyber Security ₦973,250 | ₦974,750 | ₦911,000 | ₦914,500 | ₦1,017,500 |
  3. Information Technology ₦973,250 | ₦974,750 | ₦911,000 | ₦914,500 | ₦1,017,500 |

Redeemer's University's best graduating student speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man, Joel Durugbo, who emerged as Redeemer's University's best graduating student, had shared his study tips.

The intelligent 21-year-old from Imo state graduated from the Department of Mechanical Engineering with a perfect CGPA of 5.0. Joel, who grew up in Lagos but later moved to Osun state, shared how he had wanted to study at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

After scoring 334 in his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Joel shared what made his switch to Redeemer's University. Joel revealed that his father was a lecturer at RUN and opened up about how that influenced his experience. He told Legit.ng that his dad influenced his choice to study mechanical engineering.

