The best graduating student of Redeemer’s University, Joel Durugbo, has opened up about his experience in school

Joel, who graduated with a perfect 5.0 cumulative grade point average (CGPA), shared why he chose to study mechanical engineering

In this insightful interview with Legit.ng, Joel shared his initial plans of studying in UNILAG, his experience in school, and his study techniques

Joel Durugbo received nationwide appraisal when he emerged as the best graduating student of Redeemer’s University in its recently concluded convocation.

The intelligent 21-year-old from Imo State graduated from the Department of Mechanical Engineering with a perfect CGPA of 5.0.

Redeemer’s University’s BGS wanted to study in UNILAG

Joel, who grew up in Lagos but later moved to Osun state, shared how he had wanted to study at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

After scoring 334 in his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Joel shared what made his switch to RUN.

He told Legit.ng :

“My first choice was UNILAG. I was to write the post UTME when the news of the strike came, so I just applied for RUN post UTME and changed my first choice.

“Redeemer's University was my choice under my mum's advice and due to the ASUU strike, which affected Unilag at the time. I expected a smooth experience as I was familiar with the university since I was basically brought up and raised in it.”

Joel revealed that his father was a lecturer at RUN, and opened up about how that influenced his experience.

His words:

“He always pushed and encouraged me to be the best. And my Dad was known basically everywhere in the University, so I couldn't fall his hand. I had to do well whether I liked it or not.”

Joel shares why he chose mechanical engineering

Joel told Legit.ng that his dad influenced his choice to study mechanical engineering.

He said:

“My Dad suggested I opt for mechanical engineering as my course of study. it's a decision I've never regretted. My parents were okay about my choice since they were fully involved in the choice.”

He also shared the study tips that helped him succeed and bag a 5.0 CGPA.

Joel said:

“Well first of all following the teachings of Sun Tzu, I first knew myself, how best do I study, how do I assimilate best and then I knew the enemy; that is studying the lecturer and peculiarities of courses for best possible outcomes. I also involved God wholly in my academic following Prov 3:5-6.”

Redeemer’s University’s BGS mentions prizes he got

The mechanical engineering graduate opened up about the prizes he got from his school during the convocation following his emergence as the BGS.

He said:

“The University awarded me with various cash prizes as well as recognition for my achievement. There are still future prospects in sight as the University and I aim to grow further together.”

Joel also mentioned how the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Adeboye, was a huge influence on him.

He said:

“His influence has largely shaped my life in many ways, same with my parents. His passion for education and excellence founded Redeemer's University in which both my parents have worked and from which I just graduated. He has also been an example of humility, integrity and holiness.”

Redeemer's University's Joel Durugbo shares future aspiration

Sharing his aspirations, the fresh graduate opened up about what the future holds for him.

He told Legit.ng :

“The future is bright for me as a mechanical engineer by God's grace as we help build all things motion. I intend to dabble in renewable energy, and particularly renewable propulsion

“I look forward to partnerships with global bodies like the UN and the European Union on matters of Sustainable and Renewable Energy, all of which would take me beyond the shores of Nigeria. It is all with the intent to impact the word positively and establish a more sustainable path for future generations.”

