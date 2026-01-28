Africa Digital Media Awards

Ex-ABU Student With Third-Class Degree Shares How He Became Employed Before His Classmates
Ex-ABU Student With Third-Class Degree Shares How He Became Employed Before His Classmates

by Oluwadara Adebisi
  • A Nigerian graduate revealed he secured a job ahead of many classmates despite graduating with a third-class degree
  • He argued that his academic grade did not reflect his knowledge or ability to perform well professionally
  • His comment sparked debate online about whether class of degree truly determined career success

A Nigerian graduate has sparked discussion online after sharing how he secured employment ahead of many of his colleagues despite finishing with a poor grade.

The graduate, identified as @arhermadd on X, made the comment in reaction to a post from @qroniqls.

Man shares how he graduated with 3rd class and became employed before many of his classmates
A 3rd class graduate shares how he gained employment first among his classmates. Photo credit: Thomas barwick.
Source: UGC

@qroniqls had questioned whether graduating with a Second Class Lower (2:2) degree in any Nigerian university was worth celebrating.

The original post read:

"Someone graduated with a 2:2 and shared it on X. Do you think a 2:2 is worth celebrating?"

Graduate finishes university with 3rd class

Commenting on the post, @arhermadd disclosed that he had graduated with a Third Class degree; fortunately, the result never defined his knowledge or abilities to perform a task excellently.

According to him, despite finishing with a Third Class degree, he believed he understood his course of study better than some of his classmates who graduated with higher honours.

Man with 3rd class honours gets employed before his colleagues
A Nigerian graduate shares how he secured a job ahead of many classmates despite graduating with a third-class degree. Photo credit: Abraham Fernandez
Source: UGC

He also made a disclosure that stirred mixed reactions online. He argued that he knew he had gained employment before more than half of his classmates.

In his words:

"I was also employed ahead of about 60% of my classmates. So, do you still believe that class of degree is all that matters?"

See his tweet below:

Reactions to third class graduate's achievement

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens. Some of the comments are below.

@PweedyTofer said:

"My first undergraduate degree as an architect, I graduated with a third-class degree, and it was an eye-opener, and I succeeded to where I am today, and alhamdulillah, by Allah, I'm so so proud to be where I am today. I started working even before those with 2:1, 2:2, and I went back to school, I started all over again."

@afrexdanlami wrote:

"You’ve said it all. People worry about the grades when it’s the knowledge that actually matters."

@SafariOlami stated:

"Class of degree matters, don't let us talk that down. It is very good to have a good grade; at the same time, it is epic to find how to navigate through your career. Prayer, Connection, certification. Just stop making it look like those with good grades waste their time."

@shadytins commented:

"You only think, you know more about your course than them. If you do, you should get more than a third class; it's okay to make a third class, but don't always validate yourself; third class is a reflection of your grades. You can't know more and your grades don't reflect."

3rd class graduate shares progress

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian man who graduated with a third-class degree from ABU Zaria shared an update on his career progress.

He revealed that he works as Lead Brand Designer at a company and also runs his own agency.

His post sparked mixed reactions, with some praising his success and others downplaying the value of a third-class degree.

