Ex-ABU Student With Third-Class Degree Shares How He Became Employed Before His Classmates
- A Nigerian graduate revealed he secured a job ahead of many classmates despite graduating with a third-class degree
- He argued that his academic grade did not reflect his knowledge or ability to perform well professionally
- His comment sparked debate online about whether class of degree truly determined career success
A Nigerian graduate has sparked discussion online after sharing how he secured employment ahead of many of his colleagues despite finishing with a poor grade.
The graduate, identified as @arhermadd on X, made the comment in reaction to a post from @qroniqls.
@qroniqls had questioned whether graduating with a Second Class Lower (2:2) degree in any Nigerian university was worth celebrating.
The original post read:
"Someone graduated with a 2:2 and shared it on X. Do you think a 2:2 is worth celebrating?"
Graduate finishes university with 3rd class
Commenting on the post, @arhermadd disclosed that he had graduated with a Third Class degree; fortunately, the result never defined his knowledge or abilities to perform a task excellently.
According to him, despite finishing with a Third Class degree, he believed he understood his course of study better than some of his classmates who graduated with higher honours.
He also made a disclosure that stirred mixed reactions online. He argued that he knew he had gained employment before more than half of his classmates.
In his words:
"I was also employed ahead of about 60% of my classmates. So, do you still believe that class of degree is all that matters?"
See his tweet below:
Reactions to third class graduate's achievement
Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens. Some of the comments are below.
@PweedyTofer said:
"My first undergraduate degree as an architect, I graduated with a third-class degree, and it was an eye-opener, and I succeeded to where I am today, and alhamdulillah, by Allah, I'm so so proud to be where I am today. I started working even before those with 2:1, 2:2, and I went back to school, I started all over again."
@afrexdanlami wrote:
"You’ve said it all. People worry about the grades when it’s the knowledge that actually matters."
@SafariOlami stated:
"Class of degree matters, don't let us talk that down. It is very good to have a good grade; at the same time, it is epic to find how to navigate through your career. Prayer, Connection, certification. Just stop making it look like those with good grades waste their time."
@shadytins commented:
"You only think, you know more about your course than them. If you do, you should get more than a third class; it's okay to make a third class, but don't always validate yourself; third class is a reflection of your grades. You can't know more and your grades don't reflect."
