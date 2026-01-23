NYSC reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with SMEDAN to empower corps members

Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu said the partnership had boosted Nigeria’s economy through corps businesses

SMEDAN proposed reviewing the MoU with NYSC and creating a dedicated CDS group for awareness

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to strengthen the empowerment of corps members across the country.

The scheme described SMEDAN as a critical stakeholder in its Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, which has trained and supported thousands of corps members to establish sustainable businesses nationwide.

NYSC Takes Action to Empower Corps Members Nationwide: "It Will Boost National Economy"

Source: Twitter

NYSC DG: Partnerhip contributes to economic growth

Speaking in Abuja during a courtesy visit by the Director-General of SMEDAN, Dr Charles Odii, the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, said the partnership had yielded tangible economic benefits.

Nafiu noted that NYSC programmes were designed to promote national unity, integration and socio-economic development.

“SMEDAN is a key partner of the NYSC because it has helped in birthing corps businesses that are contributing to Nigeria’s gross domestic product, thereby boosting the national economy,” he said.

SAED programme remains a priority

The NYSC chief commended SMEDAN’s impact across several value chains, including entrepreneurship advocacy, financial literacy, skills acquisition and access to funding.

He added that the scheme would continue to prioritise the SAED programme and strengthen linkages with relevant financial institutions to improve corps entrepreneurs’ access to loans and grants.

According to him, these efforts are aimed at ensuring that corps members are better equipped to become self-reliant and job creators after national service.

SMEDAN seeks review of MoU with NYSC

Earlier, SMEDAN Director-General, Dr Charles Odii, stressed the need to review the existing Memorandum of Understanding between the two agencies to further enhance the empowerment of corps members with business skills and practical tools.

Odii disclosed that SMEDAN currently supports over 39 million small businesses across Nigeria and proposed the creation of a dedicated NYSC Community Development Service group to increase public awareness of the agency’s programmes.

Call for early business orientation for corps members

Describing SMEDAN as the Federal Government’s apex institution for small business development, Odii said its mandate covers job creation, poverty reduction and industrial growth. He added that NYSC remained a strategic partner in achieving these goals.

“Right from the orientation camp, we want corps members to become business development service providers,” he said.

He also disclosed that SMEDAN was ready to train NYSC officials in skills that could enable them to become business owners after retirement.

Nigerian Graduate rejoices after NYSC posts her to preferred state

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a video showing a young Nigerian graduate's overjoyed reaction to her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posting has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

In a video spotted by Legit.ng, the young lady, identified on TikTok as @wears_by_brenda, was up at night appreciating God after checking her deployment state on the NYSC portal.

NYSC released deployment details for 2026 Batch A Stream 1 and confirmed that call-up letters were available online. The scheme announced this on Monday, January 19, 2025, through its official X account. It also disclosed that not all corps members posted to Lagos State and the Federal Capital Territory will attend orientation within those locations.

Source: Legit.ng