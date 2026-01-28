An NYSC member took days off work, but what followed from her employer sparked heated reactions on social media

The employer, identified as @Bin_Ussein, claimed he approved only part of her request, but she went ahead with her full plan

He later made a bold move that left many X users debating the treatment of corps members in private organisations

A Nigerian employee has sparked mixed reactions after sharing how he sacked a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member for taking unauthorised days off work.

The employer, identified on X as @Bin_Ussein, shared his experience with a female corper who, he described, had a poor attitude towards work.

He shared how he had no choice but to send her back to her local government inspector (LGI).

According to him, the corps member had filled out a permission form requesting to be absent from work for two days. The reasons given were to attend a friend’s convocation and for “personal reasons.”

Man sacks Gen Z corps member

He explained that he approved the request to attend the convocation but declined the part seeking permission for personal reasons. Meaning instead of two days absent, she was given just one day leave.

Despite this, the corper reportedly went ahead to take the two days off instead.

The employer said he responded by sending the corps member back to her LGI, stating that he does not tolerate indiscipline at the workplace.

He further alleged that the same corps member had earlier resumed work one week late after the end-of-year break without giving any prior notice or explanation. According to him, there was no communication from the corps member during that period.

In his words:

"This same corper resumed to work a week late after the end of year break. No prior notice, no retrospective explanation. Just silence.

What you all want is the license to do anyhow. No one will take you serious this way."

The man also added in the comments section that he provides accommodation for the corps members working with him and feeds them three times daily.

Reactions to NYSC member's sack from work

Some of the comments are below.

@mattybnks1 said:

"Na why I like my course mates. If they ever step foot in ur establishment more than 3 random days in a week. Buy a goat and name them after it. You’re nothing but an underpaying bloody employer that’s leveraging on NYSC for cheap labor."

@williams_holuwa commented:

"Everyone that tackled this guy in the CS, if they've served before then they don't know the content of their posting letter. every corper is to be treated as you will treat your staff. if he can't give his staff permission so coz you're a corper you deserve special treatment?"

@PromiseSun64615 wrote"

"Thank God I was posted to a state university where I lecture for just twice a week and If I call in sick, I'll be granted that day off till I recover. God knows I can't stand this private entities wickedness."

