A Nigerian lady who is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) drew people’s attention to her CGPA

She shared the name of the course she studied at the university and expressed fears she might not get a job

Her post grabbed the attention of many people on social media as they discussed her qualification and post

A young lady, who graduated from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) has shared the name of the course she studied and the grade she graduated with, while expressing fears that she might not be able to find a decent job with it.

She also explained that although the course was meant to last four years, ASUU strikes and the COVID-19 pandemic extended her stay in the university to six years.

ABU graduate reveals her degree

The lady, @safiyyaaliyu86, further explained that she completed her final year project entirely on her own, without the use of AI.

Despite her fears about securing a decent job due to the course she studied and the grade she graduated with, she said she loved her course.

Her statement read:

"I graduated from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria with a Second Class Honours (Lower Division) 2:2."

"I studied Arabic Studies, which is a four-year course, but due to ASUU strikes and the COVID-19 pandemic, I spent six years, from 2019 to 2024."

Speaking about her final year project and the possibility of securing a decent job, she wrote:

"I typed my project by myself, using my own laptop, without the use of AI."

"I'm not sure if I will be able to get a decent job with this degree."

"However, I studied Arabic because I genuinely love the language, so to me, this was my biggest achievement and worth celebrating."

Reactions as lady speaks about her degree

@astroIfea stated:

"This is a win fr. University can be very overwhelming, the most important thing that is more important than 1st class is finishing.....some started but didn't finish so yeah when you finish it okay to celebrate."

@_fuuaad noted:

"Well done u can get a decent job fa either at an embassy or Hajj Commission but you have to start from somewhere first maybe teacher and gradually Allah will open the way for you."

@Deejat_Crypto stressed:

"MashaAllah, you could get a decent job with this especially remote job like transcribing."

@Abbaftk said:

"Ma sha Allah. Congratulations my Sister, I'm currently final year student from the same university and department, It seems I know you there."

@koshie_aliu said:

"A first class degree doesn’t make you a game changer. Not everyone is built for academics—and that’s fine. School rewards grades; the real world rewards value, execution, and resilience. Many successful business moguls weren’t first-class graduates. CGPA opens doors. What you build keeps them open.'

@Cooolibrihub said:

"You can definitely earn from teaching Arabic. I have done this. Taught Arabic for three years earning really good. Also you can start writing short stories, illustrated books in Arabic for children in and outside Nigeria. You can teach online to gain more reach. Success!"

