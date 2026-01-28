A mother of two has taken to social media, seeking help from Nigerians to raise money to rent a new house

In a video, she disclosed that her landlord had asked her and her children to vacate the house, and she's not financially stable at the moment

The heartbroken mother, who has run out of options to raise cash, has begun selling her properties and is appealing to Nigerians to buy them

A mother of two children, who found herself on the brink of homelessness has cried out to Nigerians in a heartbreaking video.

The woman, struggling to make ends meet, turned to social media to seek assistance in securing a new home for her children.

Mother begins selling properties to raise rent money

Identified as @luxeinteriors on TikTok, the woman shared a video showing her belongings which she put out for sale in a desperate bid to raise funds.

Her landlord had given her an ultimatum to vacate the premises, leaving her with no choice but to seek help from the public.

The single mother, who had recently gone through a divorce, was in a state of panic, having exhausted all avenues for financial assistance.

She decided to sell off her possessions, including household items and furniture, to raise enough money for a new apartment.

The items up for sale included home appliances and furniture, which she hoped would fetch a significant sum of money.

According to her, the proceeds would go towards securing a new home for her and her children.

In her words:

"Hello guys please you people should help me. I don't have where to go with my two children. My landlord said we should leave his house and I don't have money for another rent. Please I want to sell these things I have in my house here so I can raise money to pay for another apartment. I'm divorced.

"Ox industrial fan 80k Chairs 250k LG tv 450k Tv stand 40k Hisense fridge 350k Bed and mattress 450k Curtains 100k. Location is Satellite town Lagos."

Reactions as woman sells off properties

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@frank 4 life said:

"This is the important of man in a woman life if e dey easy run am naaaa una go see man una go carry am dey play men shout power."

@Aigbonoga Andrew Daniel reacted:

"Mama come to my area to rent, house is more cheaper here in my area Lagos."

@Basic auto international said:

"Just a candid advice if people render support to you just change location instead of paying 1.5million there in satellite when u can get something comfortable and cheaper else like agbara so you use the remaining money left to look for something good to be doing because you know the rent will expire and you will continue paying for the apartment."

@Temmy said:

"Madam are you sure that your landlord throw you and your kids out of the house because a lot of scammer out there and is very difficult to believe."

@Apple said:

"Where is your location and where do you want to park? I could help you don't need to sell your things."

@THE RED CAP CHIEF ($INO) said:

"Chaii, I really feel your pain and going to the village use not a good option but I will advise you not to sell your interiors because of rent for now, that landlord should give you little time to raise money but if only he have concerns."

@Queen commented:

"My sister don't let anybody take advantage of your predicaments be wise I pray god will send a good helper to you and your children."

@Honor__Ex001 added:

"I can accommodate you in my compound you don’t need to sell those things for the sake of those kids and God."

