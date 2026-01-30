A Nigerian graduate invested the money she had saved into a perfume business shortly after completing her studies

She documented her journey from an empty shop to owning two thriving branches in Owerri and Benin City

Her inspiring video went viral, sparking reactions from Nigerians who also celebrated her consistency and success

A young Nigerian graduate has inspired many after sharing how she turned the money she saved up as a student into a thriving business with two branches within one year.

In a video shared on TikTok, the entrepreneur decided to show the growth of her perfume and beauty business from its early days to its current success.

A young graduate shares her success story, sparking reactions. Photo credit: @gracious_scents_and_more. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video, which quickly gained attention online, documented the challenges and milestones she faced after graduating from school.

She said:

"I decided to start up something with the N650k in my account after graduating from school."

Nigerian graduate shares success story

According to her, she chose to invest the savings of N650,000 she had in her account to start the business. As seen in the video, she started with an empty and unfinished shop space with broken tiles and a rough exterior.

Fortunately, a year later, she revealed a fully stocked and well-organised store filled with perfumes, body sprays, skincare products, and jewellery.

A Nigerian graduate shares how she invested the money she had saved in school to start a business. Photo credit: @gracious_scents_and_more. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

The graduate then announced that the business, situated in Owerri, Imo State, had expanded, with a second branch in Benin City, Edo State. According to her, the expansion was the result of consistency, faith, and perseverance despite numerous challenges.

“It took everything in me. Consistency pays. All I see is growth,” she stated.

She said she decided to document her progress to encourage other small business owners not to give up, no matter how difficult the journey may seem.

The video has since attracted praise from viewers, with many Nigerians commending her determination and using her story as motivation to start or grow their own businesses.

Reactions to Nigerian graduate's success story

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Baby cherish said:

"I go soon use this sound. Congratulations to you stranger."

Kelechimaureen4 commented:

"Congratulations, but the goods are more than 650k. More sales."

Amaraluxecollection commented:

"Super congratulations. Wait oo. You mean only the goods 650. I have been delaying to open my shop. Cus I feel my capital is not much. Feb will make it six months I paid my shop rent."

VENDOR IN AGBARHO wrote:

"You did well, dear. Omo, 650k for all these many perfumes."

Ugo Si Mba commented:

"Congratulations, sis. This is exactly what I want to do but am still gathering money, am so happy for your wins."

Source: Legit.ng