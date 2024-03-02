A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a video of her properties outside her apartment

The lady who claimed that she was sent packing by her landlord insisted that she was not going to beg him

The video sparked lots of reactions from netizens who recounted their experiences with some cruel Nigerian landlords

A video of a Nigerian lady sitting outside her compound with her properties gathered around her has caused a buzz on TikTok.

The lady identified as @otweytwey on TikTok revealed in the video that she was sent packing by her landlord.

Lady insists on not begging landlord

Otwey maintained that she was not interested in begging her landlord to let her back into her apartment.

She sat amid her numerous properties feeling less concerned in the viral video.

However, she did not disclose the reason why her landlord sent her packing from her.

She captioned the video:

“Na mumu dey beg landlord, we are outside.”

This is coming weeks after a man packed out of his compound following constant disturbance from his neighbour's children.

Netizens react as landlord sends lady packing

Reactions have trailed the video as netizens share suggestions on what she should do.

Thrift by Clara said:

“Me on March 3 we are outside.”

@seunMog said:

“My landlord has chased us out on top what I didn't do e with two kids, I dey beg he never gree o.”

Eno konadu reacted:

“This means everybody have generator in Nigeria?”

@adoma_wendy reacted:

“Rain go fall soon and we go see who go beg who.”

Adaku21 said:

“No mind am jhare, if rain start you wear your wig, na still roof over your head.”

Khloe Francis reacted:

“Chai, the baby in the stomach will be like what is my offense.”

Fifi N said:

“This woman, pride no go let u see road.”

EFYA GAL PAL said:

“We moving to our house oga landlord.”

Genuinehairbyspruceworld said:

“Na when rain start you go no say outside no good.”

