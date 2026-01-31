A lady has expressed joy and overwhelming feeling of pride on social media over the kind of mother that she has

In a now-viral tweet shared via her official account, she praised her mother who would always sit in her room with tea to discuss with her

Massive reactions trailed her post as netizens who share a similar bond with their mothers spoke up

A young lady's video expressing her deep gratitude for the special bond she shares with her mother has gone viral.

The emotional post, which has garnered massive attention online, revealed the simple but special moments they share together.

Lady gushes over deep connection with mum

Identified as @zalikiwoee on X, the lady disclosed the beautiful tradition she and her mother cultivated.

According to her, they both start the day together with tea and conversation, and end it with a session where she shares her daily experiences with her mum.

In her words:

"Every morning my mom sits in my room with tea while I get ready for work and we just chat & when i get home i go straight to her room to unpack my day. I’m so blessed to have the mom that I have."

Reactions as lady speaks about her mum

The post sparked lots of responses from netizens who were moved by the relationship between the mother and daughter.

Many shared their own stories of similar connections with their mothers, thereby creating a sense of community in the comments.

Tumicorn said:

"I can't wait to be that mom. My kids talk a lot so it's still annoying for now but I can already tell ukuthi once they both mature KUYOBA MNANDI GOED!! There's a thunderstorm now and we're all huddled up in one bed giggling about how scary it is. Ooh Lord I can't wait!"

Maric said:

"I love this! My daughter moved out last June. She phones me every day at 5 when she's driving home from work to chat, ask for advice, tell me about her day and ask about mine."

Muroora said:

"Used to do this with my mom. She would even sit in the bathroom whilst I showered. Thankful I got to experience that before she departed for good."

Tswa said:

''As wholesome as this is and sounds I have the same relationship with my mother, but lately I've been seeing how old she's getting and how forgetful she's become. I honestly don't know what I'd do without her, there is no greater love than a mother's love."

Sammy added:

"You are truly blessed."

