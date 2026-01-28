A young Nigerian lady has cried out bitterly on social media after her marriage ended at a time she never expected it to

In a video posted via her official account, she disclosed how she got married at the age of 19, but the marriage didn't last

She cried bitterly in a video as she lamented over battling depression caused by her marital crisis and the death of her mother

A Nigerian lady broke down in a emotional video shared on social media, disclosing the end of her marriage and her struggles with depression.

The lady, who had gotten married at 19, spoke about the emotional toll the breakdown of her marriage had taken on her mental health, compounded by the recent loss of her mother.

Lady who got married at 19 cries as her marriage crashes. Photo credit: @nmezideborah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady laments over marital crash

Identified as @nmezideborah on TikTok, the lady opened up about her journey, and cried over the weight of her challenges.

She had kept her marital crisis hidden, but could no longer continue to do so as it was affecting her recovery from depression.

Her marriage, which began at 19, ended in separation on October 31st, just 14 days before her mother passed away.

Battling postpartum depression, the loss of her mother, and separation from her two older children were taking a heavy toll on her.

She expressed her desire to rebuild her life, make a name for herself, and be reunited with her children.

Her current focus was on self-recovery and growth, despite feeling confused and struggling to cope.

Lady breaks down in tears as her marriage ends. Photo credit: @nmezideborah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"My mom that should have been embarrassed is dead anyway. So I want to say this once and for all and be free. Okay I'm tired of hiding it and it's delaying my healing process. So I just wanna say it once and for all. Okay I'm no longer married. My marriage my ended. I got separated on the 31st of October. 14 days before I lost my mom and that version of me or that chapter of me have closed. So I'm singing out because I'm tired of people tagging me back to my past glory or trying to call me a pretender because I'm trying to sort for myself right now. You get it. I'm I'm going through. I'm battling depressions. I'm battling, I'm battling depressions. Postpartum depression. The death of my mom. The loss of marriage. This separation from my two other children.

"I really miss them. I really miss them. So hiding this hiding this part of my life has been delaying my healing process. I'm almost beating depression but the fact that I keep hiding this particular my life keep delaying it. So I want to say it out here so that everyone can shame me once and for all. Like so that I can be done with all this. I can be done with all this emotion and everything. I'm going through enough already okay. So I'm ready to go through it once and for all. I just wanna make a name for myself and be able to see my two other children. Yes ah ah that marriage was my first ever relationship. Ah my first boyfriend at 17 years got married at 19 years and had three beautiful girls and I'm currently 24.

"But that's not the problem right. All I'm trying to say is I'm just with my little baby. She turned 5 months some days back. I actually left when she was 2 months. So what I just wish to see the other my children. So right now I'm just working on myself. Even though I'm I'm confused. I'm confused. I'm confused. I'm struggling. I don't I don't care. I just wanna put it out here please. I don't want to be tagged to pass glory. I don't want to be tagged to pass glory. That was a life that I thank God came through right. And yeah I am right now.

"So I'm open to new opportunities. Open to new opportunities. I'm good at so many things. I'm good at so many things. I can set up supermarket from scratch to every other to any aspect of it. Like I'm a business guru. So I'm just I'm just looking. Open to new opportunities okay. So and for those who are telling their children to avoid me. Please avoid me oh. Yes your children should shall hear you and avoid me. You should avoid me. I just see. Thank you."

See the post below:

Reactions as lady laments over marital crash

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@largesam said:

"Go and settle your differences."

@Freda Esi Idun said:

"My dear you are still young please be kind to yourself, show your self some love. Let go and let God. For your children stay strong and please your mental health is important dont broood over what you have lost rather appreciate what you had and look forward to better and greater doors God is good."

@Mummy shine said:

"The lord is yr strength sweetheart, am going through the same shitt still considering to leave or not cos I have a five month baby."

@_Worldwide said:

"You are too strong my darling, I'm in this same thing for almost a year, I still hide behind my shadows, I haven't been able to face my fears."

@Elohor diaries added:

"Hmm amen and amen to me too I pray I heal from my trauma and I miss my kids."

Woman says she's tired of marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman caused quite a stir on social media as she disclosed that she was tired of her marriage, but can't leave her husband.

In a now-viral post on TikTok, she disclosed why she can't leave her marriage, sparking concern and advice from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng