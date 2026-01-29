A Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media for declaring she will not change her surname after marriage

She stated that keeping her name was non-negotiable and said her children could bear their father’s surname instead

The lady said she planned to include her decision in a prenuptial agreement, sparking mixed reactions online

A Nigerian woman has sparked mixed reactions after stating that she would not change her surname after marriage.

In a video spotted by Legit.ng, the lady, identified as Chiamaka UBA, set a condition for men who had shown romantic interest in her.

According to her, she usually makes her stance clear from the beginning of any relationship she gets herself involved in.

Lady refuses to change surname in marriage

In the video, the young lady stressed that she has no intention of changing her surname for any man. She went on to describe her decision as non-negotiable.

She explained that while her children could bear their father’s surname, she would keep her own name.

In her words:

"If we have kids, your kids can bear your name. I don't bloody care. The kids, they have their own free will to an extent, they have their own free will. But I'm not going to change my name for no man."

The woman also disclosed her plans to include her decision in a prenuptial agreement to avoid future disagreements with the man she would marry. She warned potential partners, advising those who disagree to move on.

In her words:

"Chiamaka UBA till I die. Deal or no deal. I'm now even mentioning this prenup. I'm going to put that on my prenup. So on no account should you disturb my head that I should change my surname because I'm not going to change my surname. My surname is U-B-A. And that's what it's going to be till I die. I'm sorry. If you don't want it, move. Vamoose. Get out of my sight."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reaction to lady's change-of-name refusal in marriage

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Odogwu Prince TJ wrote:

"I admire your courage to speak in the absence of knowledge."

Uche said:

"This is the right decision. Make your stands very early so they can move along to someone else."

Rachael okafor commented:

"I am married but I do not change my surname and my kids bear my father's surname and my husband's surname because the country we live in does not allow a woman to carry their husband's name."

Kelvin stated:

"Your life your choice it’s for who is looking your way."

Lawyer speaks about surname change in marriage

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a trained lawyer said there is no law in Nigeria that compels a woman to change her name after marriage.

The lawyer also said there is no law requiring a woman to change her husband's surname after divorce.

According to the lawyer, a change of name after marriage is a matter of choice and not compulsory in Nigeria.

