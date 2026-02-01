A Nigerian lady has expressed her pain on social media, years after graduating from Cross River University of Technology

In a video posted on TikTok, she alleged that the school has been withholding her results for the past five years

She got so emotional as she displayed her payment receipts and appealed for the release of her results

A Nigerian lady's struggle with her alma mater, Cross River University of Technology, has taken a emotional toll on her, leaving her feeling frustrated and distressed.

She lamented over the institution's alleged refusal to release her results, five years after completing her studies.

Lady who attended University of Cross River cries out

The aggrieved lady, known as @preciousjerry on TikTok, took to social media to share her emotional experience, shedding tears as she displayed her documents.

According to her, she studied animal science at the University but for five years, her results have not been released.

In the video, she displayed her payment receipts, which she hoped would serve as proof of her entitlement to her results.

In her words:

"After 5 years of graduation, University of Cross River has refused to release my results. I studied animal science at Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH). This has been a burden in my heart for the past five years."

Reactions as lady cries over alleged unreleased results

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Prettygoody said:

"Dey play. I graduated since 2022 from cross river state University Calabar, ogoja campus and they just released my result this week. I cried like I was a walking dead. I got used to crying, I started practicing how to run mad and the madness always come in form of sickness."

@Evanslutty said:

"This is wat we too we are facing oo even as a current unicross student. They are just playing with our CGPA courses you passed you will come back to see u failed it. Many of us. Did dis people know dat, is our CGPA dey are playing with. As in nah play I come play nah since year one. Portal error here and der."

@Caris_Collection said:

"Crutech ehh if you no clear immediately after graduating you must have issue, so sorry try and meet with Dr Osim the hod of faculty of biological sciences, and know if you can rewrite the course or sort it out with money."

@MIRA added:

"Same here oo I graduated 2024 since last year my portal have been misbehaving even the course I had issues and I later sat down and wrote the carry over and passed the exam today it will show me 5 repeat courses tomorrow will be 2 repeated courses another day it will show me another courses."

@Mrs B added:

"But why universities de do this thing? I know someone dat graduated from odumegwu ojukwu university igbariam for over 3 years now but they never give am result, she never fit go service, everytime she goes to d school they will tell her to pay this pay that, do this and do that if she do finish nothing, I done tell her to buy better lawyer and sue d school to court cos I no understand."

