A woman caused quite a stir on social media as she disclosed that she is tired of her marriage, but can't leave her husband

In a now-viral post on TikTok, she disclosed why she can't leave her marriage, sparking concern and advice from netizens

Some people who left their marriages seized the opportunity to recounted how they left their union and are now doing well

A woman has publicly disclosed that she is tired of her marriage.

In a post shared on TikTok, the woman noted that she can't leave her marriage, despite being fed up with the union.

A woman says she is tired of her marriage. Photo Credit: @dgratefulfamily

Source: TikTok

Why woman can't leave her marriage

According to the woman, with the handle @dgratefulfamily, she can't move out of her matrimonial home because she would be blamed.

The uncertainty of leaving her marriage without being blamed is a question she has no answer for yet.

In her words:

"I am tired of my marriage but don’t know how to move out without being blamed."

Some people criticised her, while other netizens offered her advice.

A woman admits online that she is tired of her marriage. Photo Credit: @dgratefulfamily

Source: TikTok

Watch her video here.

Reactions trail married woman's lamentation

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the married woman's post below:

Xxlarge Ltd🔗🛍️ said:

"This is what happens when you put your happiness in the hands of your husband, it’s like trusting a 3yrs child to cook dinner."

luckyfancy God builder said:

"If the man is not ready for peace please your safety matters, once love fade away is hard to reconcile. long life is better than rip."

sparkle said:

"This was me 4 years ago,I moved out and I am at peace.enjoyment wan even wound me.my sister leave so you can live."

gracekingz said:

"I left 3months ago,,I've been tired for years but still stayed cos of the kids,until he made the last move to useless me forever,,I had to leave,,but I miss my kids 😢, right now building myself is what I'm working on, then go tk my kids."

thescentgoddess_ said:

"What people will say won’t matter if what is killing you is doing it mercilessly. Life is for the living."

Goldenladyplus said:

"You are not tired, once you are, you will be numb to what people will say."

@Najibaby said:

"Best advice for you and will thank me one day. never put it in your mind that you are tired. be strong and tell yourself that you can, ignore him from your mind first, take him as your room mate not husband,never cares about his going and coming but then pray for him in secret. love yourself more than before, dress well, smell good, and eat well. abandoned him whilst still with him the room and see the result. I always tell my friends that, mariage is not good but outside marriage is word's. never leave your own husband today and go follow someone's husband later. because at that divorce age,is not always easy to get a single again to Mary you."

High chief Dera said:

"No one have the right to blame you if you’re not happy in the marriage try and push more but if is becoming a do or die please don’t die move then stay out for sometime."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who quit her toxic marriage had shown off her amazing glow up.

Woman regrets leaving her marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had shared why she regrets leaving her marriage of six years.

She shared how the marriage went, opening up about her suspicion, which led to the marriage's crash. In a TikTok video, the woman, who spoke in Yoruba, narrated how her husband always took care of her and the kids.

Three years into the marriage, she shared what had changed in the relationship and why she accused him of cheating. Her story stirred mixed reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng