A young Nigerian lady has shared her experience after quitting her banking career on the 1st of January, 2026

In a now-viral post shared via her official account, she shared the reason behind her decision to resign from her job

Massive reactions trailed her post on TikTok as social media users stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady took to social media to announce her bold decision to leave her banking career behind, choosing to start a new chapter in her life.

The move, which was shared on her official account, sparked lots of reactions from followers and other social media users.

Lady who quit banking job said she wanted to focus on her business. Photo credit: MummyTelsa/TikTok.

Lady announces decision to leave banking career

The lady, identified as @MummyTelsa on TikTok, revealed that she had resigned from her job on January 1, 2026, to start her own business from scratch.

A mix of surprise and support trailed the announcement as many took to the comments section to offer words of encouragement and ask questions about her next move.

In her post, she shared a glimpse into the early stages of setting up her new venture, including the removal of old ceiling sheets.

The move has inspired many, with some asking about her motivations and others expressing admiration for her courage.

She captioned the post:

"Leaving banking behind to build a business from scratch. Setting up my business place as an ex banker who resigned on the 1st of January 2026. Removal of old ceiling sheets. Ever wondered what happens when an ex banker starts afresh?"

Lady quits her banking job, switches to business. Photo credit: MummyTelsa/TikTok.

Reactions as lady leaves banking to start business

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@jamesikeblessing said:

"Today is my last day at work as a banker though I can't start my business now because of pregnancy stress, I'm coming up soon after the offload d feed."

@BammyVogue said:

"I've been trying to resign since last year, but the business I want to go and seat with, no visibility, no sales, I have to keep on going."

@Jenny reacted:

"I resigned in May 2025 to face my travel business and that is the best decision I have made. Your business will flourish in Jesus name. well-done."

@Phoebe Dada-Richards said:

"I can soooooo relate to this, it's no coincidence that your post came up in my timeline, it's a salient proof that God is with me on this new journey."

@that_nonye reacted:

"I'm praying for this testimony. I'm so tired of banking,it's exhausting and time demanding for another man's business. I'm hoping to face my makeup and fashion designing business. God go run am for me soonest."

@EdidiongvictorEkanem added:

"Hello stranger, I resigned too October last year and I’m not regretting one bit, Omo having your own business nothing beats that, by God’s grace it will be fruitful."

@Potency added:

"This is a very bold step most of us are afraid to take. I admire your courage and boldness make I go think my life fes."

