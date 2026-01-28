Africa Digital Media Awards

UNILAG First-Class Graduate of Economics Sets New Record, Goes Viral
UNILAG First-Class Graduate of Economics Sets New Record, Goes Viral

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
3 min read
  • A young lady who recently graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) is being celebrated online for her achievements
  • The young lady broke a very rare record following her graduation from the popular university with a first-class degree
  • She shared her achievements on social media, and people immediately took to her post to congratulate her on her success

Alexander Linda, a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has gone viral on social media after she broke a new record.

She took to social media to announce her graduation, and several individuals immediately stormed the comment section to celebrate with her.

UNILAG graduate sets new record as first first-class degree holder in family
UNILAG graduate, Alexander Linda, scores 4.54 CGPA and makes history.
Source: Twitter

UNILAG graduate sets new record

The individual, @alexanderlinda_, in another post, detailed the course she studied at the University of Lagos and the CGPA with which she graduated, earning her a first-class degree.

She wrote:

"Reintroducing:"
"Alexander Linda Nkemdilim"
"BSc. (Hons) Economics"
"4.54/5.00 CGPA"

"First Class Honors"

She shared another post on her page to celebrate herself as she broke a new record after graduating with a first-class degree.

Graduate of UNILAG celebrates first-class honors, becomes first in family
Graduate goes viral after announcing first-class degree and family milestone.
Source: Twitter

Speaking about the record, she @alexanderlinda_ said:

"We’re not done. I’m the FIRST first-class graduate in my family🥹."

Her post grabbed attention online, and several individuals stormed the comment section to react to it.

Reactions as UNIlag graduate makes history

@Hon_Olusola wrote:

"Sha make sure you are the FIRST first class graduate in your family to get employment with the certificate. That’s what matters."

@royalty_Khisz stated:

"Congratulations on that dear. That’s Great milestone achievement. But u don’t need to involve your family in this cox netizens would drag you out of context."

@EmmanuelIl37176 noted:

"Congratulations. I'm glad you did it. I saw you at the colloquium last year."

@Timsedx shared:

"Getting cleared and sharp. Congratulations gorgeous."

@Ujay012 stated:

"You don't need to tell us you are the first in your family. You being a first class graduate is good don't involve your family."

@obafemi_001 shared:

"Congratulations 🎉 Follow back ASAP."

@Josephwrites_ stressed:

"Massive congratulations dear."

@Abundance_123 said:

"Congratulations to you ✅. May the favour market locate you."

@Eyovwerhuv37966 said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉 ❤️I'm studying economics also and I can tell for a fact that's it's not easy at all.... congratulations once again. I'd save this and retweet when it's time for my own convocation."

@rxmiffs said:

"Congrats stranger. you have two heads btw cos i did same course in uni and i was not remotely closed to this cgpa."

Read the post below:

Source: Legit.ng

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka

Lagos StateNigerian YouthsUNILAG - University of Lagos
