A young lady who recently graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) is being celebrated online for her achievements

The young lady broke a very rare record following her graduation from the popular university with a first-class degree

She shared her achievements on social media, and people immediately took to her post to congratulate her on her success

Alexander Linda, a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has gone viral on social media after she broke a new record.

She took to social media to announce her graduation, and several individuals immediately stormed the comment section to celebrate with her.

UNILAG graduate sets new record

The individual, @alexanderlinda_, in another post, detailed the course she studied at the University of Lagos and the CGPA with which she graduated, earning her a first-class degree.

She wrote:

"Reintroducing:"

"Alexander Linda Nkemdilim"

"BSc. (Hons) Economics"

"4.54/5.00 CGPA"

"First Class Honors"

She shared another post on her page to celebrate herself as she broke a new record after graduating with a first-class degree.

Speaking about the record, she @alexanderlinda_ said:

"We’re not done. I’m the FIRST first-class graduate in my family🥹."

Her post grabbed attention online, and several individuals stormed the comment section to react to it.

Reactions as UNIlag graduate makes history

@Hon_Olusola wrote:

"Sha make sure you are the FIRST first class graduate in your family to get employment with the certificate. That’s what matters."

@royalty_Khisz stated:

"Congratulations on that dear. That’s Great milestone achievement. But u don’t need to involve your family in this cox netizens would drag you out of context."

@EmmanuelIl37176 noted:

"Congratulations. I'm glad you did it. I saw you at the colloquium last year."

@Timsedx shared:

"Getting cleared and sharp. Congratulations gorgeous."

@Ujay012 stated:

"You don't need to tell us you are the first in your family. You being a first class graduate is good don't involve your family."

@obafemi_001 shared:

"Congratulations 🎉 Follow back ASAP."

@Josephwrites_ stressed:

"Massive congratulations dear."

@Abundance_123 said:

"Congratulations to you ✅. May the favour market locate you."

@Eyovwerhuv37966 said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉 ❤️I'm studying economics also and I can tell for a fact that's it's not easy at all.... congratulations once again. I'd save this and retweet when it's time for my own convocation."

@rxmiffs said:

"Congrats stranger. you have two heads btw cos i did same course in uni and i was not remotely closed to this cgpa."

