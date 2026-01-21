A female UNILAG student shared why she didn’t join her coursemates to celebrate their convocation at the institution

She mentioned the main reason she failed to graduate with them after spending six years at the University of Lagos

Many who came across her post encouraged the lady and shared their similar experiences about their educational struggles

A Nigerian lady who was supposed to celebrate her convocation shared why she didn’t graduate with her coursemates.

The University of Lagos convocation ceremony for 2024/2025 graduates was held at the school premises on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

UNILAG student explains absence at convocation

The lady, who attended UNILAG, mentioned why she didn’t join her coursemates at the ceremony.

Identified on TikTok as @it_bamzz1, the lady disclosed that she didn’t graduate because she failed one course.

She captioned her video:

“My mate dey convocate today, Me I no convocate Never throught I’ll become a failure cos of 1 course. As long as I don’t want to think about it, I saw some comments yesterday that mummy T, where’s your tent, let’s come and collect rice.

“I accepted what the world threw at me. After 6 whole years I’m going back to rewrite. It’s part of the success story.”

Watch her video below:

Reactions as UNILAG student gets extra year

@Big Mo said:

"We go again next year Momma.... God is with us. You're not alone."

@NanaHayisha03 said:

"mummy T hear my own....i carry course from 200lv till 400lv, i spill n write n rewrite and still fail am. i sha graduate n serve laslas and we move."

@I AM THE INFLUENCE said:

"You are not a failure bamz you were never one and you never become one, the school doesn't define you You are a child of grace destined for Great things you will go far. You will look back and laugh cause You will be so successful and realize That a university has nothing to do with your success

@Jewelry Seller in Lagos said:

"So sorry about this, but I thought Unilag helps undergraduate students that fails just a course."

@jarknycecloset said:

"My own convocation is tomorrow but i cant join them cause i just put to bed cant even standup or lift anything."

@ibk's cakes said:

"mummy t I swear to God u are not a failure I enter sch 2017 and graduated 2024. see my sister I don't really comment on ur page but u are really an overcomer. I still finish the sch I now start hustling no money no husband I now start selling puff-puff in cds my sister be grateful I love u."

@LAWLAH CAKES(Iju-ishaga ,Ogba) said:

"Juggling motherhood with business alongside academics can be very draining speaking from experience the lord is your strength mama."

@️Aisha said:

"The phase I am in presently for just ordinary Siwes o for Siwes wey I even do they con say they misplace some of us logbook we are still on it sha."

UNILAG student who begged for fees graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of UNILAG celebrated her convocation as she recounted her experiences.

She shared pictures from her convocation and throwback clips of when she begged for school fees as an undergraduate.

Many who came across the post appreciated the lady’s efforts and congratulated her on her graduation.

