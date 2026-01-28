A Nigerian man who graduated with a third-class degree from ABU Zaria shared an update on his career progress

He revealed he worked as Lead Brand Designer at a company and also ran his own agency

His post sparked mixed reactions, with some praising his success and others downplaying the value of a third-class degree

A Nigerian man who went viral for sharing his academic result online has given an update about his career progress after graduating from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the man, identified as Safwan Idris, disclosed that he graduated with a third-class degree.

He shared a screenshot of his result, which quickly attracted attention and reactions from other social media users.

While some social media users praised him for being open about his academic journey, others criticised the revelation.

3rd class graduate shares progress in life

One commenter, King Godson, dismissed the achievement, stating that a third-class degree was “not worth celebrating” and warning that such grades could make it difficult to secure employment.

In his words:

"Third class isn't worth celebrating bro. Some no even day attend class/lectures, and they be student. Your mind go do gbim when you no see work apply."

In response, the ABU graduate shared details of his professional growth, explaining that his academic grade did not define his success.

He stated that he currently works as a Lead Brand Designer at Safari Sports and also runs his own design agency, Rezollute.

He said:

"Lols… I work for @SafariSports_ as Lead Brand Designer and have my own Design Agency called Rezollute. I’d rather hire you to work on any large gig I secure."

See the post below:

Reactions to 3rd-class graduate's career achievement

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who saw his post. Some of the comments are below.

@Ade_Dero said:

"That's great, honestly. And it's nice you've had the opportunity not to be limited by your degree. Still, a 3rd class is not worth celebrating – in my opinion anyway! You should have put in more effort to get at least a second class."

@godpower002 questioned:

"Bro did you use your third class certificate to work for @SafariSports_ ?? Or your X account as an influencer..?"

@codewithfreddev wrote:

"No mind the werey him think say nah by certificate."

@copymegabyte stated:

"Life isn't about certificates I have a degree with a 4.11 and hopefully distinction in my Msc. I've not worked formally in a position more than 6 months since after my NYSC in 2023. The skills I've learnt was what I have been banking on to sort my life."

@tslasheikh commented:

"I graduated from the same ABU with a pass degree. Just so you know, I got employed in one of the top federal agencies in Nigeria. Success or being successful has nothing to do with your class of degree. It’s year 2026 man, we are no longer in the 90s."

Third-class graduate gets relocation offer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Safwan Idris was offered a tempting relocation offer from a man, identified as @qroniqls on X.

The man reached out to Safwan Idris with a proposition after seeing his certificate.

The man had asked Safwan if he was interested in relocating to the UK, seemingly suggesting readiness to sponsor a major move.

