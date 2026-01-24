A Nigerian man who started lecturing at 22 years old has shared a video on TikTok speaking about his professional journey

In the video posted via his official TikTok account, he disclosed how he got the job and the exact year he was employed

Massive reactions trailed his post as social media users congratulated him and asked questions in the comments

A young Nigerian academic has taken to social media to share his impressive professional journey, leaving many in awe of his achievement.

The man, who began his lecturing career at the age of 22, garnered lots of reactions and congratulatory messages online.

Nigerian man who became a lecturer at 22 shares his story. Photo credit: @Jeremiah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Young lecturer recounts how he got employed

The academic, identified as @jeremiah on TikTok, posted a video of himself teaching a class, accompanied by a caption that spoke about his career.

He attributed his success to his academic excellence, noting that he graduated as the best student in his faculty and was subsequently retained as a lecturer after completing his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 2019.

In his words:

"Started lecturing at 22 years and I would love nothing more. I graduate as best students in my faculty and was retained after my NYSC. 2019."

Reactions as young lecturer celebrates achievement

The video garnered massive attention, with many TikTok users expressing admiration for his dedication and accomplishments.

@Amos A.A said:

"I can clearly remember your face then, 2019 I was in 300L Federal University Kashere. Your hard work pays, congratulations."

@Isuwa Eleazar Abashe said:

"We've got so much in common then. Graduated best in my school and was retained too. Free for us to chat???"

@D&G said:

"This is my school. Federal university kashere gombe state class of 2024 but graduated last year congratulations. God will see you through higher you go in this journey."

@HENRIO REX said:

"I started teaching at 18yrs and still counting was just in year 2 then."

@Febi Brave said:

"If I should be a student again, I would prefer young lecturers like you because I will have more impressions to be focused."

@Bobboee reacted:

"Sometimes with your hard work you don’t need any connections. I’m also a first class graduate, I got Job that pays more than 400k a month to complete my NYSC."

@Sam said:

"Even lecturer na genZ, imagine doing video while lecturing, so students should do as well."

@Lookarasamuel added:

"I no everybody will run away from dis question Do u love God ??? if u do then react and follow my page much love."

@keelove said:

"Started working as a nurse at the age of 20 and became a peri-operative nurse at the age of 23yrs all glory to my Almighty God."

@Eunice reacted:

"Awwww. I no said u don't no me but me and my bestie Atend your lectures since 100l ur such a good lectures but u come give my bestie CO. E pain me sha."

@Peter Anzaku Timothy added:

"Some of us with small body statue are passing through alot. Lecturing is fun sha. A student once addressed me as a class rep."

Watch the video below:

