A Nigerian man shared how he studied abroad on a fully funded scholarship and described the process as smooth

He explained that the scholarship removed financial and immigration worries, allowing him to focus on studying

The man revealed he received multiple benefits and credited divine grace for securing the award on his first attempt

A Nigerian man has shared his experience studying abroad on a fully funded scholarship.

The man, identified as @ceo_wale on X, posted while responding to a woman's tweet.

The lady, with the username @ademisoye_to, expressed her desire to experience what it feels like to study on a fully funded scholarship.

The lady had written:

"I really want to experience what it feels like to study on a fully funded scholarship."

Man gives honest review on scholarship opportunity

In his response to the tweet, the Nigerian man, who is now a businessman, described the experience as smooth and stress-free, especially compared with the usual challenges international students face.

According to him, studying on a fully funded scholarship removed worries about many things.

"It’s very sweet. You don’t have to worry about money or immigration issues. You won't need a POF. I attended the 'visa interview' with a calm mind (t-shirt and jeans), flew to Abuja the same day, went to the embassy and was out in no time," he said.

The man added that he was paid to study and even received funding to attend his graduation dinner.

Man shares experience studying abroad on scholarship

Sharing further details, he revealed that he received a free iPhone and studied alongside some of the best minds working with international companies such as Apple and Sony.

Aside from the material benefits, @ceo_wale explained that the scholarship had significantly boosted his morale.

He noted that although many people are qualified, he believes divine grace played an important role in his success. According to him, he applied once and was awarded the scholarship on his first attempt.

See his full post below:

Reactions to man's scholarship experience

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who saw the post on X. Some of the comments are below.

@itsohbyblee said:

"Perfect submission. I applied to the Commonwealth, the Swedish Institute, MEXT, and SINGA. I made it to the waiting list in one and the rest fell through. It was hard, I began to doubt myself. But when my PhD offer came from a top-tier R1 uni, my self-confidence went through the roof."

@anoymoustwee wrote:

"God’s grace is truly the most important. Speaking this into existence as well."

@Saamu_Eleja commented:

"I’ll try this when I’m ready to go for masters. Omo, I can’t wait to experience this feeling."

@somto_kosi stated:

"This had me grinning from ear to ear. Thank you, Jesus."

