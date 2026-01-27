A Nigerian lady confronted a street preacher for disturbing her sleep with early morning gospel singing

She criticised the man for preaching instead of working, comparing him to Jesus, whom she said had a job

Despite the insults, the preacher remained calm, apologised, and quietly left the neighbourhood with his equipment

A Nigerian lady has sparked mixed reactions after confronting a supposed man of God who came to her street to preach the gospel early in the morning.

In a video spotted by Legit.ng on TikTok, the lady approached the man using a microphone and speaker to sing praises to God on a street.

The woman, whose sleep was supposedly disturbed, decided to take matters into her own hands. She berated the man for his perceived joblessness.

Nigerian lady tackles street preacher

To make a point, she compared the pastor to Jesus Christ, claiming he had worked and was not jobless, merely preaching.

In her words:

"Even Jesus was a carpenter when he was alive. By this time, some people have been working since Monday, and they want to relax; you are disturbing them."

She added:

"Instead of you to get a job, you are shouting. Can you imagine? In the early hours of the morning."

Despite the insult she was dishing out to the preacher, he remained calm and kept apologising to the woman. Something many social media users applauded him for doing.

After issuing a stern warning not to let him into the neighbourhood again, the humble preacher packed his bags and his speaker, walking away from her.

Reactions as lady confronts street preacher

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Oyindamola said:

"The fact that he apologise and didn't say anything broke me up."

Akintunde dasola commented:

"God will forgive you, this lady."

Femiowolabi385 wrote:

"Most mosques always put speaker out every 5 a.m. to disturb us. But nobody stops them. madam pls come and help us stop them pls."

Ogunsolufemi2 said:

"When u see followers of Jesus he will surely act as one..... pastor you show why Christianity is peace humble man of God."

Arowolo Ajobiewe commented:

"I am Pure Onisese for life, but I love Christians for keeping peace with orders people just see how the pastor left with peace by saying sorry, but try this with Allah slaves, blood will flow."

Olajumoke Yemi stated:

"Good of you. Your action is just like my own with a woman at the back of my house that I deal with."

