A preacher sparked social media reactions with his advice to young people, urging them to marry directly instead of dating

During a video, the preacher asked a passerby where she slept last night, leading to heated discussions about personal questions

Social media users reacted strongly, sharing their thoughts about dating, marriage, and whether the preacher’s message was helpful or intrusive

A lady has shared a video that started a conversation on social media. In the video, a sweet preacher was saying some things that people found curious.

He pointed out a few things that young people today were doing that he felt were wrong. In the video shared by @gemsthrift247 on TikTok, he was heard saying:

“Don’t do boyfriend and girlfriend. If you want to marry marry direct,” he said as he distributed Christian pamphlets.

Upon seeing a lady carrying a luggage, he quizzed:

“Where did you sleep yesterday night?”

The lady simply walked away.

He continued yelling at the passersby,

“Leave boyfriend, follow Jesus,” he asked in the video.

He condemned the practice of entering into relationships on a yearly basis, saying,

“New Year, new boyfriend. When are you going to marry?” he asked.

Nigerians react to preacher's relationship views

Social media users reacted.

@Crystyle said,

“Where did you sleep yesterday last night is WILD!”

@Lebo Moloi added,

“Are those application forms for Marriage? I’m missing out!”

@Chi wrote,

"Don't do boyfriend and girlfriend. New year, new boyfriend. When are you going to marry?"

@Liquor said,

“Who wants to marry direct, let’s skip the whole dating thing.”

@pwetychy said,

“Where did you sleep yesterday night? This man has asked me this same question at this same particular spot last year. I was so embarrassed.”

@sarahunusual added,

“And he didn’t stutter with that question. Where did you sleep last night? Oga pastor mind your business.”

@Overi Ewefada said,

“This just made my day. Where did you sleep last night? Marry direct. Abeg who’s this preacher?”

@householdaestheticvendor said,

“Abi o, I talk say Na husband I want. I no do bf and gf. This boy dey vex. If you like faint I’m not dating you, please patronize me people.”

@faithgospellooks said,

"This got me laughing really loud. God help us wey done tire for boyfriend."

@SOS said,

“Where did you sleep yesterday night? Omoh that question need to be answered.”

@queen mother added,

“Me way marry direct before now we no dey together again nko. Heaven no sure for me be that.”

@folakechidinma said,

“I swear na to marry direct, because I did boyfriend and girlfriend and it no still work. Na to marry direct. I no court.”

Another wrote,

“That Aunty should come back o. Where do you sleep yesterday night?”

