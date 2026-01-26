A Nigerian woman shared a touching before-and-after video showing how her husband helped transform her family’s living conditions

She revealed her widowed mother had once lived in a roofless mud house before her white husband built a modern bungalow

The emotional clip sparked praise online as viewers reacted to the family’s journey from hardship to comfort

A Nigerian woman has shared an emotional "before and after" moment of how her beloved white husband assisted her in the construction of her family house.

In a video spotted by Legit.ng, a young lady identified as @ognext2god, documented a scene that showed her family's incredible journey from poverty to prosperity, all thanks to the generosity of her white husband.

The video started with pitiful footage of a crumbling, roofless mud-brick house. @ognext2god explained that the structure had once been the home where her widowed mother was living in. She explained that such living conditions brought her much shame and ridicule from their community.

"My mother slept there like that. Many mocked her," the on-screen text reads.

White husband builds house for his in-laws

The narrative then shifted to a story of hope and love. The woman introduced her older white husband, whom she affectionately called her "sponsor," and thanked him for valuing her.

In her words:

"Then I cried to the only man that values me. My Sponsor. Nappi, thanks for always. The biggest gift you gave me was a home for my family. My husband is the best."

The second half of the video was a joyous celebration of this new beginning. The video then showcased a beautiful new bungalow, complete with tiled floors, modern windows, and stylish railings.

The woman's mother is seen beaming with pride as she sits on the porch of her new home.

She captioned:

"No more going to the bush to toilet,"

"No more firewood cooking. Gas granny."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to before-and-after success moment

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Liz said:

"I am proud of you. As I said before secure that bag abeg."

Dollar jeweries stated:

"Congrats 👏 stranger, I wish I could break generational curses too, break barriers too. I pray I make mom proud too like this stranger. Amen."

Precious commented:

"God bless Nappi as he made mama’s life softer."

Muhammad wrote:

"More blessings, thanks for showing your mother the love and respect she deserves."

MRS Brkljac commented:

"We thank God for your husband and your prayers. May you and your husband being blessed... take care of him. May grace be with you and your family."

Ana stated:

"I am really proud of you girl there is no condition which is permanent."

