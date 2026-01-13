A Nigerian man shared a video showing how he and his siblings built a house for their mother to appreciate her sacrifices after raising them alone since their father died

He described the moment as the happiest day of his life, praising his mother’s strength, faith, and years of labour that made the family who they are today

The emotional video sparked reactions online, with many users sharing prayers, personal stories, and hopes of one day rewarding their parents in similar ways

A Nigerian man has shared a heartwarming video of his family, sparking emotional reactions online as many social media users share their own personal experiences.

In the video, the man (@kleavajimcy) revealed that he and his siblings built a house for their mother as a token of appreciation for her sacrifices after their father’s death.

Tears of joy as woman receives house and car from her children. Image Credits: @kleavajimcy

Source: TikTok

“What a Massive Day to witness! We built our mother a house as a token of our appreciation. The happiest day of my Life. We are the ‘house’ she built all alone by herself since Father died in 1994.”

The man expressed deep admiration for his mother, adding:

“Maami! My Goddess in Human-form. You deserve this and more,”

He also shared a prayer of gratitude and blessing for her.

Woman celebrates as she receives house from children. Image Credits: @kleavajimcy

Source: TikTok

“All I have to say is, Thank You Jesus. Maami, may you live long and healthy to enjoy more fruits of your labor. Building a House for Our Beloved Mother. Witness the heartwarming moment we built a house for our mother in appreciation. A day filled with love and gratitude!”

Watch the full video below:

Nigerians react to man rewarding mother

The video resonated widely, drawing heartfelt reactions from viewers.

@Classic cuts fashion world wrote:

“Congratulations. This will also be my Testimony insha Allah. My labour over my children since their father died will not be in vain. I will also witness this kind of blessing from my children insha Allah.”

@Funmilayo commented:

“wow God bless you big bros for making my mummy happy, omo adun yin ninu lorukor jesu. this won’t be the end of good things in her life in Jesus name Amen. God bless you Sir”

@#FIZZO said:

“God bless you for honoring your mom like this. For those of us without parents, moments like this hit the heart deeply. May this be only the beginning your blessings will not end here. Congratulations.”

@PrettyNikky wrote:

“Congratulations Mama and I pray you live long to enjoy more of this. I also pray for you that is watching this video may we also do this and more for our parents. Ameen”

@ARIKEH—2606 shared:

“I wish my mum was here to see me doing well in my business so I could take care of her, but death took her away too soon.”

@KARMA added:

“No matter how long u live in this life, motherhood insurance covers u. Ur kids will do such and more for u. Amin”

@shaykh_authentic commented:

“Almighty God that did this for you guys will not forget me and my siblings. I pray we build house for our parents and send them to holy land.”

@Real_Rachel wrote:

“Lord Jesus please have mercy on me, I want to make my parent proud, I want them to have their own personal house, have mercy on me Lord you have the power send me Divine helper AMEN”

@Queen clothing said:

“congratulations mama u will live long to ear more of this goodness ijn I just give u a follow this really touched my heart am so happy watching this”

@GbotemiForAreason added:

“congratulations to mummy, One day my parent will witness this in sound health and mind In Jesus Name”

@ADEJOKE concluded:

“Congratulations mummy. I didn’t have the opportunity to do for my Mum before she died, but I pray to do for my siblings”

