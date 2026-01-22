A Nigerian man surprised his mother and siblings with a new house after years of living in cramped conditions

He documented the emotional moment as his family gradually realised the well-lit mansion was their new home

The heartwarming video went viral on TikTok, drawing praise and emotional reactions from viewers online

A Nigerian man has gone viral with a touching surprise he did for his lovely family, who once lived in an uncomfortable condition.

In a video shared by @okwe_1, the young man decided to take his family out of the "trenches" and into a better standard of living.

Sharing the video on TikTok, he surprised his mother and his siblings with a new house after years of living in cramped conditions.

While documenting the life-changing surprise, he disclosed that his small family once lived inside a one-bedroom apartment.

The man strategically built suspense by showing the family the huge house in the middle of the night. The mother was visibly confused while they were on their way by bus to the location. She looked all around, hoping to have an idea of what was next to come.

While they approached the house, the mother was still unable to recognise the property from a distance.

"She couldn't tell if what we were seeing from afar was her compound or not," the son said.

The emotional turning point came when she confirmed that the beautifully lit mansion was indeed their new residence.

She appeared overwhelmed with joy as she stepped her foot inside the beautiful new home. The man's siblings shared in the excitement, running freely through the house.

He captioned the video:

"POV: I surprised my MOM and siblings with a new house after years of living inside one bedroom."

Watch the emotional video below:

Reactions: Man surprises family with new home

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

KIMBERLEY commented:

"I am a lady, but I will do this for my mom."

Oge wrote:

"You will ask God for one thing, and He will give you trillions. God bless you."

Godwin stated:

"God bless you, your children will do more for you."

VENDOR IN BENIN 👘

"Last year I rented a well furnished 3 bedroom apartment for my parents and I after more than 20 years of staying in one room (public house) A lot to be grateful for!"

SAINT-sation commented:

"God bless your hustle brother... the most important thing na make family commot from rent. that alone is a big achievement!"

Popkiss32 said:

"As you have caused her heart to rejoice, so shall God open doors of abundance, and your sources of income will increase beyond measure."

Ijeoma commented:

"Awww, I love this congratulations to your family, I can see the happiness in her eyes."

Man builds house for mother

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian man shared a video showing how he and his siblings built a house for their mother to appreciate her sacrifices after raising them alone since their father died.

He described the moment as the happiest day of his life, praising his mother’s strength, faith, and years of labour that made the family who they are today.

The emotional video sparked reactions online, with many users sharing prayers, personal stories, and hopes of one day rewarding their parents in similar ways.

