Destiny Boy's father has come under severe backlash after a video of him surfaced on social media, where he emphasised the retrieval of his late son's car

This comes amid the untimely demise of the young star, who was reported to have battled a health issue since the birth of his child

Netizens have lambasted Destiny's father for focusing on the late singer's car more than mourning

Destiny Boy’s father has come under heavy criticism on social media after a video of him speaking about the retrieval of his late son, Afeez Adesina’s car, went viral amid unanswered questions on his untimely demise.

The controversy comes amid the painful loss of the 22-year-old singer, who reportedly passed away on Sunday, January 18, after battling an unknown illness. His mother later described the condition as being close to epilepsy.

Destiny Boy’s father faces backlash after viral video about late singer’s car. Credit: iam_destinyboy

Source: Instagram

At first, many fans doubted reports of Destiny Boy’s death, with some believing the news was false. However, those doubts were put to rest after a video surfaced showing his remains being driven to Ayetoro. That footage convinced many Nigerians that the singer had truly passed on.

Outrage Over Destiny Boy's Father’s Remarks

The backlash began when another video emerged showing Destiny Boy’s father talking about his son’s car instead of the tragedy of his death. Many social media users described his comments as insensitive, questioning why the car seemed to be his main concern at such a difficult time.

In the video, Destiny Boy’s father explained that he and his son went together to buy the car from a Lagos-based dealer, Lincoln Autos. According to him, the car dealer provided a driver to take Destiny Boy home, and the driver had been with the family for about five weeks. However, he claimed the driver eventually returned the car to the dealer due to money-related issues.

He said in the viral clip:

“The car company gave Destiny Boy a driver to bring him home and the driver has been with us for five weeks, taking us around. Because Destiny Boy did not give him money, he returned the car to Lincoln Autos. Assuming the car was with me, I would’ve driven him.”

Destiny Boy’s father under fire for comments about car following singer’s death. Credit: iam_destinyboy

Source: Instagram

Netizens React to Father's Focus on Car

The statement made by Destiny Boy's father fuelled anger online, with many fans accusing the singer’s father of focusing on material things rather than mourning his late son. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@DHKRULLAH wrote:

"Another Mohbad case? Where’s Yomi Fabiyi? Where’s Queen Mother?"

@bidsman opined:

"God don’t let me be a greedy parent"

@Oryonfinance stated:

"man is mourning a car harder than his own child"

@Onyishiife noted:

"You guys are clowns ....so because his son is dead then the driver should carry the car that his son worked hard to buy?"

@hintrovertt said:

"Another mohbad case Make the police take over his case asap a 22 years old boy kpai and the police is not doing anything They should investigate the matter asap"

Watch Destiny Boy's father below:

Destiny Boy's Mother Speaks on Late Son's Strange Illness

Legit.ng reported that Destiny Boy’s mother, Saida Adeshina, cleared the air on rumours that her late son’s death was linked to money rituals. She revealed that the singer had been dealing with a long-term illness for about two years, which caused seizures and was treated at various hospitals, with the help of pastors and traditional healers. She denied that he was involved in any harmful rituals and warned people not to spread unverified stories for attention.

Source: Legit.ng