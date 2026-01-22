A young man who was very close to a popular singer before his death has spoken out days after the tragic event

The individual mentioned that he used to be very close with Destiny and spoke about what the mother of the singer said during an interview

He mentioned that the mother had given him a drug and gave him instructions on what to do with the medicine

A young man, who identified himself as a very close friend of late singer Afeez Adeshina, known popularly as Destiny Boy, has given an update on the cause of the singer’s death.

The individual reacted to the rumors online about the death of Destiny Boy, who was confirmed to have passed away on the 18th of January, 2025.

Close friend of Destiny Boy speaks

There were unverifiable claims about the cause of the singer’s death, as several people made speculations online. However, his mother, in an exclusive chat, explained what caused the death of her child.

Days after this, a young man identified as @iam_young_frosh made a statement, claiming that the statement made by Destiny Boy’s mother is true, and that she had given him a drug to administer to him while he was alive because of his sickness.

He said in the video:

"Good day everybody, I am Young Frosh. I want to talk about what happened to Destiny Boy. I am a close friend of Destiny Boy, we're always together. I've seen the rumors people have been spreading about Destiny Boy."

"Some said he did money ritual, some said he ate poison, some said he died at a Babalawo."

"People are saying what they like and it isn't supposed to be so, because everybody has a child."

Speaking about the mother’s interview and the drug she gave him, he added:

"If you watched the last interview of Destiny Boy's mother, she explained exactly what happened. In the video, she said she had Frosh medicine to give Destiny Boy. I am the Frosh the mother was referring to. The mother gave me drugs that day to give him, and when she brought it and gave it to me, she removed one."

"She gave me the rest and said that if she didn’t come the next day, I should use it for Destiny Boy. What happened to Destiny is exactly what his mother has said. Let’s stop spreading rumors."

Reaction as Destiny Boy's friend speaks

popbella noted:

"This one won implicate himself."

temilade adeola love shared:

"Hmmm maje ki.won tie pa o fun ni ogun ke enu iya destiny yi gan stop all this."

Sirullah noted:

"Okay na you give your friend ogun well done.'

Sirullah said:

"show us what is mummy give you to give him post it please."

