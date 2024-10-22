Global site navigation

29-Year-Old Nigerian Man Gives up on Marriage, Shares Touching Reason Why He Took Such Decision
Family and Relationships

29-Year-Old Nigerian Man Gives up on Marriage, Shares Touching Reason Why He Took Such Decision

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • A Nigerian youth has revealed that he has no plans of getting married, a decision that shocked people
  • The young man said that his marital goal was to tie the knot at 25, but he has given up on marriage now that he is 29
  • In an emotional post, the man opened up about why he closed the door on marriage and his failed relationships

A 29-year-old Nigerian man, @itissucce, has announced that he will not get married.

@itissucce shared his decision in a post on TikTok.

Reactions as man gives up on marriage at 29, gives reason
He gave up on marriage. Photo Credit: @itissucce
Source: TikTok

Why he gave up on marriage

The young man said he had three failed relationships and lamented that he had tried. @itissucce revealed his plan to marry at 25, but it did not materialise.

"I had to stay offline off social media for two good years to find myself," he wrote.

He shed light on the activities he occupied himself with away from relationships and interacting with people. He said he almost died of depression.

See his TikTok post here.

Reactions trail the man's marriage stance

P.Diddy said:

"Best decision, you have to be a fool to love, just get baby mama, when you ready to born."

chiadikaobi said:

"Most times we guys we lead with money, our relationships are founded on money. so most of the times we attract girls that have who they already love but are hungry and need financial assistance."

💦Tee_☄️_Mee💦 said:

"E no-go better for who start this boyfriend and girlfriend of a thing.
"Infact e no-go better for my ex."

Chinelo 🦅🌊 said:

"When love finds me again, I pray it comes with ease and peace of mind."

UGO🦅🦅♏️ said:

"I need to get married. as the only child I need it. before my dad died this year January, he was singing it for me and now my mom is disturbing me to."

bassey patience said:

"True love still exists man just find an intentional and emotional woman that loves u more than u love her."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man considered divorcing his wife after falling out of love with her.

Man tired of his marriage cries out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who was tired of his marriage of six months had lamented online.

@jib_dollar refrained from saying he regretted getting married but singled out his wife as the problem.

@jib_dollar said on X that he needed to take a break from his marriage as his wife's libido was high. The man narrated how she pestered him at different times for bedroom activities. According to him, his wife said she didn't want them to delay childbirth. However, he couldn't match her energy.

